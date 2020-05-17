The Ministry of Health has published an order in the Official State Gazette (BOE) that includes certain changes in de-escalation restrictions.

Among them, a rectification of the order of May 9 on the sales in shops that now they will be allowed in physical establishments from this Monday, even in areas such as the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and part of Castilla y León that were in the new phase 0.5.

Although until now the authorization of discounts for online sales has been restricted on the grounds that they could have an effect called agglomerations increasing the risk of contagion, it has finally been decided to lift the veto but with conditions.

“Commercial or promotional actions carried out by commercial establishments must be accompanied by measures aimed at ensure that no crowds are generated that prevent the maintenance of the safety distance, compliance with the limits of capacity, or that compromise the rest of the measures established in this order, having to adopt the appropriate measures to avoid them “, establishes the ministerial order.

Likewise, it is established that if the distance is not guaranteed, the “immediate cessation of the aforementioned commercial or promotional actions if necessary“

On the other hand, the reopening of the establishments of more than 400 meters -in phase 1- zones, as long as it is guaranteed that the useful surface for exhibition and sale is equal to or less than said space, provided that a series of requirements are also met: reduction to 30% of the total capacity in commercial premises; in the case of establishments distributed in several plants, the presence of clients in each one of them must keep this same proportion; a minimum distance of two meters between clients must be guaranteed and where it is not possible to maintain this distance, only permanence within a client’s premises will be allowed, and a service schedule with priority service for people over 65 years of age must be established.

Other order details

The order also regulates, among other issues, the end of common self-service dispensers such as toothpicks, cruets or oil cans, napkin rings in hospitality premises; the obligation of sanitize clothes that have been tested and not acquired or returned in the textile sector establishments, and the proof of telecommunication products without the supervision of a vendor who will permanently disinfect it immediately.

