A total of 155 people have died in the last four weeks in the Dominican Republic after consuming adulterated alcohol, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

In a virtual press conference to report on the coronavirus, which has left 313 dead in the country, the Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported 136 deaths and 216 cases of adulterated alcohol poisoning.

However, in a subsequent report, his portfolio specified that the dead amount to 155 -142 men and -13 women, and that the cases total 239, among which there are 6 children under 19 years of age.

A Health spokesperson explained to Efe that Sánchez Cárdenas offered the processed data for up to half a week, but that the updated report confirms the death of 155 people from said cause.

Of the total deaths, 71 have occurred in the National District, 47 in Santo Domingo, 8 in La Vega (north), 6 in Independencia (southwest), 4 in Hato Mayor, 2 in Valverde (northwest), 1 in Bahoruco ( southwest), while the origin of the remaining 16 deceased was not specified.

On April 24, Sánchez Cárdenas reported 109 deaths from the consumption of this alcohol, so, according to the new data, there have been 46 more deaths since then.

The situation caused by the consumption of clerén, a low-quality cane distillate, which was adulterated with methanol, constitutes “a major public health concern,” the official said.

The minister explained that the portfolio he directs and the Public Ministry continue to intervene centers where these drinks are made, as well as establishments where they are sold, which has led to the arrest of several people.

The Public Ministry, he pointed out, “will be responsible for sanctioning these cases.”

Clerén is a clandestine home-made distillate whose consumption is widespread among the lower classes in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The first deaths from adulterated clergy occurred on April 7, the date on which six people died in the Brisas del Este sector, in the municipality of Santo Domingo Este.

Most of the victims are poor people, who drink clerén for not being able to afford legal and higher quality drinks, such as rum, the most popular distillate in the Caribbean country.

Clergy can sometimes be contaminated by methanol during its manufacturing process, when the manufacturer distills woods to use them as raw material or as a flavoring, or by adding paint solvents, in order to make the product cheaper.

This is not the first time that the adulterated cleric has claimed fatalities in the country.

In December 2017, 12 people died after taking cleric at a wake in the municipality of Pedro Santana, in the border area of ​​Haiti, the region where the consumption of this drink that originates in the neighboring country is most widespread.

