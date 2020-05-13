Mexico City.- Secretaries and members of the Cabinet of President López Obrador headed by the heads of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, and Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, held a virtual meeting with governors and authorities in the health sector prior to the formal presentation of the plan to return to the “New normal” that the President will do this Wednesday after the sanitary measures that the General Health Council will establish this afternoon.

The meeting was attended by the Secretaries of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez; of Economy, Graciela Márquez; of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde; of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma; and Tourism, Miguel Torruco.

Likewise, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez; the directors of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo; from the ISSSTE, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda; and the INSABI head, Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar.

The objective of the meeting, in addition to monitoring and attending to the health emergency for Covid-19, included the general presentation of the plan to return to the “new normal” after the National Day of Healthy Distance and the measures that the General Health Council established to cope with the pandemic.

In this way, the federal government opened this space for dialogue so that the authorities in the federal entities were heard before this Wednesday the President of Mexico made public the reopening plan.

This afternoon the General Health Council will meet, a meeting in which the definitive criteria of the plan that will be presented this Wednesday in the National Palace will be established, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his morning press conference.

In the virtual meeting, the members of the Presidential Cabinet explained that the return to the new normal will be a gradual process, in accordance with the measures established by the General Health Council in order to reduce the chances of an outbreak of infection in this way.

It was pointed out that returning in a staggered way, seeks to privilege health and life above all, so they reiterated that the lifting of sanitary measures must be progressive and with a gradual reopening.

At the meeting, concerns and questions about regionalization and reactivation were presented in areas such as education, public spaces and essential productive activities.

The Cabinet secretaries accepted the proposal of the Governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo Flores, to form a special working group to deal with issues of tourist revival and employment in the sector, which will be led by the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués.

They stated that the purpose is to resume as soon as possible the economic activities on which millions of Mexican families depend, despite the need to appeal to order, organization and capacity, and that the population accompany this return to the new normality, without that new complications are generated.

All the holders of the state executive powers were in the meeting, with the exception of Silvano Aureoles, governor of Michoacán, who appointed a representative.