Health confirms four deaths due to thrombosis associated with AstraZeneca

Four people have died in Spain after you have received a dose of AstraZeneca due to thrombosis with low platelet levels, and there are another 16 confirmed or suspected cases. The Ministry of Health has offered this Thursday the data related to the serious adverse effects linked to the Oxford vaccine. They are very rare, because they do not represent more than 0.5% for every 100,000 people who are injected with a dose, but the Ministry reiterates that the risk increases as age decreases.

In the case of the deceased, all were under 60 years of age, and the mean age among those affected by thrombi is 39 years. Therefore, Health recommends that those under 60 years of age complete their immunization with a second injection of Pfizer. These days, precisely, the vaccination of the approximately one and a half million essential workers who received a first dose of AstraZeneca is being resumed.

According to the data in Andalusia and Murcia, the first to start, these people are choosing the majority – in 90% of the cases – AstraZéneca as a second dose instead of Pfizer, although this is the guideline they should follow according to the Ministry of Health.

In the midst of the mess that has finally caused that, in practice, the citizens of this group can choose between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the department of Carolina Darias has insisted that Pfizer is the solution to the risk associated with AstraZeneca, that grow as the younger population is inoculated.

According to these data, below 59 years of age the risk of suffering from thrombi is 1.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while between 40 and 49 years of age for each death prevented by the vaccine there is a risk of 2.1 cases per 100,000 vaccinated of experiencing a serious side effect after the first dose.

Together with these data, Health defends that the current epidemiological situation in Spain and have an alternative vaccine -Pfizer- allows to be more selective when vaccinating the population than if there were a triggered cumulative incidence, which would make vaccinating the population the absolute priority, without paying so much attention to serious adverse effects that, in any case, very minority.

As indicated, these data particularly weighed on the defense that Darias has made the second dose of Pfizer instead of AstraZeneca, which some communities have bet on in recent weeks and several of them – from the PP – now openly recommend their citizens.

On the contrary, this Thursday have downplayed the scientific essay of the Carlos III Health Institute, on which Darias relied at all times to defend the second dose of Pfizer. The Ministry assures that the EMA or the Government of Canada are studying it as a reference, but this Thursday, after being questioned by experts and politicians for its reduced sample, Health indicates that it was simply an “additional” element but that It is not what triggered the decision to prescribe Pfizer as a second dose for those under 60 with a first AstraZeneca.