health centers closed, only first doses …

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, asked the communities a few days ago not to stop vaccination during Holy Week. Most of the autonomies have responded to this call, although with different approaches. While some have decided to concentrate the activity in massive vaccination points, others keep the health centers open, but over all of them the shortage of vials is flying over again, which unfortunately marks the passage of the campaign.

The Community of Madrid will keep open the mass vaccination points of the Nurse Isabel Zendal hospital and the Wanda Metropolitano from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday, but in the same period the health centers will close. In the second, the immunization of people over 80 years of age and of large dependents and their caregivers is being centralized, so these two priority groups will be punctured this Wednesday and the punctures will not be resumed until next Monday.

This fact has generated a wide controversy that the regional government has wanted to deal with. After the Governing Council, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, explained that the General Directorate of Public Health carries out a weekly vaccination schedule taking into account the number of vaccines received from the Ministry.

The organization of this week, has abounded, has been carried out taking into account that there were only three working days, because health centers are not open “neither holidays nor weekends”. “Primary Care has not stopped vaccinating,” Ruiz Escudero remarked, to add that no more vaccines can be given these days to those over 80 years old “because there are no more.”

From his department they have indicated that from Monday until the moment in which the health centers close this Wednesday, 57,509 doses will have been administered to people over 80 years of age, “exhausting all possible vaccines” until the arrival of new remittances, next Monday .

Vaccination will continue on Holy Week holidays in the @Metropolitano and at the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal. Vaccination in health centers has increased on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. (Thread) https://t.co/fAJrpUh4ge – Enrique Ruiz Escudero (@eruizescudero) March 31, 2021

At the beginning of this week, 80,000 doses of Pfizer were received in Madrid, of which between 20,000 and 25,000 were kept to form part of the strategic reserve, a stock that is set aside to ensure the placing of the second puncture within the period set by the manufacturing laboratory and in view of the irregularity of the arrival of remittances that is being experimenting since the beginning of the campaign. This is a procedure that is repeated every week in Madrid, they point out to 20 minutes from Health. “To attend to any contingency that may arise,” the counselor has specified.

“The health personnel also have to stop for a few days”, said President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, given the controversy surrounding the closure of health centers. “Next week the vaccination continues at full speed for those over 80 years of age and it is estimated that around 50,000 people will receive their vaccination,” he added.

For Ruiz Escudero, “there is no controversy beyond that for whoever wants to create it,” he has settled. Because the vaccination campaign continues in Madrid in Wanda and Zendal, where the general population of 60 to 65 years old, mutualists between 70 and 79 years old and teachers who still have to be vaccinated will pass through these days. The forecast that manages the Madrid Ministry of Health indicates that by the end of this week 140,000 new vaccines will have been put in the region.

Situation in other communities

In other communities, the shortage of doses against Covid-19 received will also mean some changes with respect to the daily course of vaccination. In the Valencian Community, between April 2 and 5, only the second doses will be injected to people who meet the deadline after having received the first.

Catalonia will keep 12 vaccination points open on Holy Week holidays. The objective that is sought is to put about 40,000 vaccines every day to advance the immunization of the population. On weekends, at the moment, there is no vaccination in this community because there are not so many doses available: the vials that arrive are put on weekdays.

The Xunta de Galicia also plans to continue vaccinating people over 80 years old on these holidays, large dependents and people up to 65 years of age who are part of so-called essential groups.

Aragon will dedicate itself these days only to vaccinate mutualists over 80 years old, a decision that sources from the regional government attribute to the availability of doses.

Cantabria, for its part, has designed a special mass vaccination device in the Santander Exhibition Center for the Easter holidays, but the activity will be conditioned to the existing doses: in four days it is expected to vaccinate 2,700 people. They are over 80 years of age who remain to receive the first dose and priority groups of 55 to 65 years, as teachers.

The Balearic Islands will not close these holidays or mass vaccination points or health centers and will continue to immunize those over 80 years of age and the objective set by the Balearic Government is to put 4,4000 daily doses. The same approach is made in Navarra, where they will be vaccinated every day with the view that all those over 80 years of age have the first dose on when the Easter week ends.