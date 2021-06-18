Health benefits of blueberries, according to science

1. Blueberries reduce the risk of heart disease

Blueberries are a good source of polyphenols, a type of antioxidant that can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Specifically, blueberries contain anthocyanins, which has been shown in studies to improve health and reduce the risk of heart disease. Anthocyanins are what give blueberries their characteristic dark blue hue.

2. Lower blood pressure

Again, it is anthocyanins that have all the prominence and, according to Harvard Health, they can help reduce blood pressure. Lower blood pressure helps build a heart and reduce your overall risk of cardiovascular disease.

3. Reduce cholesterol

Again, anthocyanins are heroins and this antioxidant compound is, according to Nutrients, anti-inflammatory and can help reduce LDL (the bad) cholesterol. And again, it is the heart that wins, and it is that low levels of LDL cholesterol help reduce the overall risk of cardiovascular disease.

4. They can help you live longer

It has also been shown that antioxidants in blueberries have anti-aging properties. A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, concluded that antioxidants can help fight free radicals in the body. Free radicals are the cause of oxidative stress, which can increase the risk of developing chronic diseases such as cancer or heart disease.

5. They keep you on your weight

According to a study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, blueberries help us maintain our weight and even reduce the risk of getting type 2 diabetes. Thanks to the large amount of fiber they contain, they facilitate digestion, are good for intestinal health and even useful for losing weight. One cup of this fruit contains 3.6 grams of fiber, which is between 12% and 14% of the daily fiber intake recommended by the American Heart Association.

6. They are good for the brain

Consuming blueberries regularly has been shown to help sharpen memory and maintain attention. Additionally, an article published by the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station via Rutgers University states that blueberries help the brain’s overall blood flow. When you have clogged arteries and blood flow to the brain is slower, you are at higher risk for vascular dementia.

Having said all this, keep in mind that miracle foods don’t exist and that if we want to benefit from the consumption of blueberries, our diet must be balanced and our habits healthy. Eating blueberries and eating ultra-processed foods will be of little use.