Oaxaca.- Cruz Azul thought that doing preseason training outside of Mexico City was a good idea. Unfortunately things did not go as expected and this weekend it was announced that eight players tested positive for COVID-19. These are independent of those previously left by Jonathan Rodríguez and Rafael Baca.

With the Cup for Mexico just around the corner, many think that the best thing La Machine can do is to get out of the preseason tournament, so as not to provoke more contagions. In fact, the general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés, asked the celestial team not to participate in the contest.

« In this case, a friendly tournament of preparation for the official, the best thing that Cruz Azul can do is withdraw to avoid complications and give up his space to another team, » the health authority said in an interview with El Universal.

Beyond the risk that exists, this represents a great opportunity for the Ministry of Health. The clubs of the Mexican Maximum Circuit will adhere more to the established protocols to prevent the increase of coronavirus infections.

« It would be the perfect opportunity to take protocol as such and for teams that detect a positive case among their players to suspend their date and play at another time, » said Cortés Alcalá.

Cruz Azul was in the State of Querétaro with its preseason. The works were carried out together until the results showed several patients. All the infected left the concentration and should be isolated in the coming days.