The Argentine musician Charly García, 68, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and is doing well after four days in hospital due to a high fever and respiratory symptoms that were negative for coronavirus, his communication agency reported.

“We want to inform you that today, Wednesday June 3, Charly García was discharged. He is already at home and with very good progress,” says a note from his representatives.

Last Saturday, García, one of the most emblematic artists of Argentine rock, who has suffered from various health ailments for years, was hospitalized at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment, in Buenos Aires, for a picture of high fever and respiratory symptoms. .

After submitting him to the pertinent studies, he tested negative for COVID-19 and his clinical evolution was “good”, as reported on Sunday, when it was clarified that the composer was housed in a common room and was in good spirits.

He remained in the medical center until today to carry out antibiotic treatment.

The previous time that García was in the hospital was last January, when he suffered a trauma to the hip that forced him to cancel the artistic commitments that he had agreed to.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1951, the artist, who in addition to an extensive solo career was also part of two of the most prominent national rock bands, Sui Géneris and Serú Girán, among other formations, has been admitted several times in recent years. years due to his delicate state of health.

At the beginning of 2016, he had to undergo hip surgery, and at the end of that same year he spent several days admitted due to a high fever and dehydration.

Earlier, in November 2013, the winner of outstanding awards such as the Grammy for Musical Excellence in Las Vegas, whose last solo album “Random” was released in 2017, suffered a pre-infarction in the lead-up to a concert in Bogotá and in 2012 it vanished during a recital in the Argentine province of Córdoba.

Also in 2011, he had to suspend a performance in Bolivia due to colic caused by gallstones.