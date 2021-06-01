Health approves administering the Janssen vaccine to people aged 40 to 49 years

(Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

The Public Health Commission, in which the Ministry of Health and all autonomous communities and cities are represented, has agreed that, once the vaccination against Covid-19 of those over 50 years of age has been completed, continue to vaccinate the 40-49 year-old group with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and Janssen.

In the same way, as announced by the ministry, it has also been agreed to make new contributions to the update of the ‘Coordinated response actions for the control of the transmission of COVID-19’. Likewise, work will continue on a document on ‘Prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against COVID-19 for leisure time activities aimed at children and youth population 2021’.

On the other hand, during the meeting the autonomous communities were reminded to plan the vaccination process prior to the incorporation of the MIR and other specialists. In the same way, the ministry has advanced that it is also working on the document ‘Vaccination recommendations against the flu season 2021-2022’.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.