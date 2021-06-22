Health and well-being, vectors of sustainable investment and economic and social profitability

The pandemic has only accelerated and concretized, to a greater extent, investment interest in sustainable development goals. We are talking about the 17 marked by the UN, in which, at this specific time, the investment interest in the Health and Welfare sector stands out, which has gained strength as a trend and has diversified its interests in these times.

Thus, in this work table, what Investment Strategies has come to call “Strengths of Sustainable Investment. SDG3: Health and Well-being ”the speakers have shown their views on this upward trend, increased by the arrival of Covid-19.

Isabel Amat, director of innovation and pipeline management at Laboratorios Reig Jofre highlights in its interventions that “we continue to be aligned with the policies with which we were already working, also seeking a positive impact beyond health and well-being. And the arrival of Covid-19 has made possible an industrial investment, which cannot be improvised ”.

“Open to innovation by investors, to avoid future pandemics, mental illnesses or the risk of new infections, which are now no longer unsolved problems. The idea is to seek this well-being, the health assurance in a global way and it has put us the batteries technologically. We have had an opportunity with public-private collaboration, in the production and clinical development processes, in a joint work with the regulatory authorities, which has borne good results ”.

Enric Rello, CFO of Oryzon Genomics considers that “the biotechnology sector is no longer defensive, a safe haven to become a hedge value that is maintained thanks to the great liquidity it presents in the market and they can start taking positions so that the value can balance their portfolios. The investor is very clearly perceiving the real value of the company, hence its progress on the stock market, continuing with the work we are doing and publishing our essays ”.

“All this with added value, beyond the necessary economic mentality of the investor, we are working on drugs that can save lives if they end up on the market, because we work on treatments that do not exist on the market. Oryzon is like pepper on a plate in a two-star Michelin restaurant. Which gives it a different point, but always diversified in a portfolio ”.

Andrea González, Deputy Director General of Spainsif, shows that “beyond the obvious investments, in vaccines or treatments in the pandemic, research, medicines …, there are others that are not, with a very wide range: schooling, living conditions, environment and even culture” .

“On this, three aspects stand out in terms of risks: access to medicines, especially in developing countries, the so-called ‘slow moving pandemic’, the slow-motion pandemic or antimicrobial resistance, and another is pathogens with epidemic potential.”

What’s more, Romualdo Trancho, director of business development at Allianz Global Investors in Spain and Portugal stresses that “SDG3, which was previously a more good-looking goal, now affects us all globally. But the way we face it is also changing. We do it through a global equity strategy through three major levels. : innovation, the human genome or vaccines against Covid-19 are engines of this type of investment, also smaller venture capital projects “.

“The second is the logistical issue, the distribution of vaccines, for example, which is fundamental with the specificities that they require, it is a key issue and the third refers to everything that concerns a healthy life, not only in relation to health physical but also mental health, with applications through watches, apps on mobile phones, indicating cardiac levels, heart rate, stroke. And all this coupled with two fundamental aspects related to health. The quality of air and water.