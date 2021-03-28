Health and the environment, a necessary political symbiosis in the face of climate change

Integration of healthcare professionals

For this reason, putting the focus on the energy acquired, the supply of health centers, or the commitment to clean energy are some of the examples that form the backbone of the Canarian initiative. Domínguez highlights the need to involve professionals in the fusion of environmental and health policies. In this sense, one of the lines of the project is to create an interdisciplinary working group with the support of the management of the Canary Health System that promotes research.

Carlos Cabrera, pulmonologist at the Dr. Negrín de las Palmas de Gran Canaria University Hospital, expressed his support for the director of the SCS in this context and highlighted the importance of the integration of health professionals in environmental matters. In fact, the person also responsible for SEPAR Joven and Neumocan for climate change and health, underlines the importance of facing climatic health challenges such as pollution or heat waves, which cause a worsening in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

“In relation to heat waves, health workers see more income and an increase in the incidence of mortality,” said Cabrera. In fact, the pulmonologist highlighted as one of the most ‘striking’ features that in Spain almost more people die in summer than in winter. In his opinion, guiding through guidelines on climate change is a task that specialists have ahead of them in a context that “involves many different professionals and depends on transversality”.