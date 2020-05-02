A silent act honored professionals from the health system and public security in São Paulo this Saturday morning, 2, in the west of the city. Forty vehicles from the Military and Civil Police, Firefighters, Civil Defense and Technical-Scientific of the Degree (Rescue and Attention to Urgencies and Emergencies Group) traveled along Avenida Doutor Arnaldo, symbolizing a solidary embrace to the frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus. Without the use of sirens and only with light signals on, the vehicles circulated for stretches in front of the Hospital das Clínicas Complex, Emílio Ribas Hospital, USP Medical School and Adolfo Lutz Institute.

Movement of doctors and nurses in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Fazendinha, in Curitiba

Photo: HEULER ANDREY / SPORTS DAY / Estadão Content

The tribute started in front of the Pacaembu stadium, heading towards the hospital complex. The PM’s Musical Body Trio made a small presentation in front of the Central Institute, in a gesture that represented the union of health and safety workers. Doctors, nurses and other employees joined the celebration.

“This tribute is very important, which symbolizes the recognition of all of us for the effort, dedication and competence with which health and safety professionals have been working so that the population can face this difficult moment in the best possible way”, said Aluisio Segurado, president of the Board of Directors of the Central Institute.

At the Hospital das Clínicas alone, there are about 20 thousand employees in facing the pandemic and other serious diseases. The care of patients with coronavirus alone has already surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations since the end of March in the complex. For the population to receive the best care, the unit reserved the entire Central Institute, with 900 beds, only for the covid-19. There are already 200 ICU beds, which will be expanded to 300 later this month.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.