Health and prevention: everything you need to know to establish your own well-being

Every individual must be clear about the parameters that will directly influence their state of health, thus implementing a daily life based on the well-being of body and mind. In addition to the professional services to which we adhere based on our specific needs, it is worth mentioning that new times require that all spaces be fully protected from biological agents: from educational centers to the workplace. The integrity of the body depends on this and, given the accessibility that exists today to the health market, it makes no sense not to implement the corresponding measures.

Oral health, the most effective dentistry

Dentistry is one of the health areas that requires the greatest involvement in terms of preventive measures refers, having to go at least once a year to the dental clinic in Donosti that inspires us the most confidence. In this way, we guarantee full tooth and gum care.

Dentists have developed the most advanced techniques to solve any problem that we may present: swollen gums, layers of tartar, wisdom teeth … A wide variety of conditions that lead to notable discomforts that tend to condition our most daily tranquility.

On the other hand, aesthetics are also closely related to the dental area, thus finding treatments such as dental implants or advanced orthodontics that, like invisalign, will allow us to show off the best of our smiles in order to take a level leap in terms of beauty.

Online accessibility to psychology

Mental health is not something we can continue to overlook, since suffering any type of disorder entails a series of risks that can put our own life at risk. In this sense, the web portal speaks here is a high value resource that responds to the benefits of the 21st century.

This platform allows us to find the best psychology professionals so that, depending on the needs we present, we are able to start a psychotherapy treatment through the internet. Crucial assistance where demand has skyrocketed recently.

Anxiety, stress, relationship problems, childhood disorders or phobias such as agoraphobia have skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic sanitary. Reason why we must be more careful than ever with emotional well-being and know those tools that will help us overcome any adversity.

Comprehensive protection of spaces

Prevented educational centers

The coronavirus pandemic has put health deficiencies on the table with which many of the spaces through which we pass daily have counted and, in this context, the CSIF requires the action of Occupational Risks in educational centers.

Schools are a direct source of contagion, since the smallest of the house are also the most asymptomatic. Detecting Covid-19 in the classroom can be a real odyssey that leads to a massive contagion between students and teachers, putting the safety of those attending the center at risk.

Therefore, prevention is presented as the greatest requirement: a series of guidelines that, such as keeping classes always ventilated or equipping teachers with protective equipment more effective, they will be key to defeating the coronavirus.

The safe working day

Like the little ones, adults also have to be calm every time they go to their workplace; This is why it is essential to know the risks related to exposure to biological agents during the working day.

Divide spaces by security areas and separating those destined for work from those that may have the presence of some type of biological agent seems essential. Base of any position related to the manipulation of viruses. Now, given that we are in a pandemic, it is imperative that each and every one of the work environments periodically go through a disinfection process; a methodology aimed at minimizing the risks of contagion during the working day.