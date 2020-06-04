For his part, Gabriel Reyes Orona said that a return to normal life requires that people can leave with a minimum of confidence.

Federation, states and municipalities they must meet, discuss, dialogue and make prevail consensus and understanding, and not the search for political advantages, pointed out the former IFE counselor and political-electoral analyst Alfredo Figueroa.

During the Aristegui Live Analysis Table, he reiterated that in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the best interest is required to be the health of the people and the economy.

About, Carlos Mendoza, Governor of Baja California Sur and president of the National Commission of Governors (Conago), pointed out that in the meeting held yesterday by state leaders with the federal government, the traffic light system was discussed in detail to be able to resume economic activities.

“The final agreement is that the Ministry of Health will send in writing to the entities the indicators they used for the construction of the federal traffic light and it will send not only the color that, to the best of its knowledge and understanding, corresponds to each entity, but the values ​​that were observed in these indicators in each of the states, so that each one can evaluate whether we are observing the same thing, “he pointed out.

After this submission is made, each state will analyze its own semaphore.

“If there were any discrepancies, there will be a space to dialogue with the federal government, present the case and, of course, argue back and forth about the dispute,” he said.

“Only once the consensus between the federation and the state is reached, will the Covid traffic light be made public, which the federal government plans to do at López-Gatell conferences on Thursdays, with the idea that it will be the following Monday when it enters vigor ”, he added.

To the foregoing, Figueroa pointed out that it is relevant that Conago is becoming an instrument of dialogue between the state governments and the federation.

He expressed his desire for this to contribute to the differentiated strategies that are observed today between the entities and the federal administration.

“In some states, we are looking to do a lot of testing; in the federation so far, that number of tests has not been done, and they have a different concept between mitigation and containment of the pandemic, “he said.

The former prosecutor Gabriel Reyes Orona celebrated that it has been understood that the health issue is general matter and not federal or state, and he vowed that this lays the foundation so that in terms of public resources, particularly the participable ones, constructive dialogues can be established that allow them to be redistributed in a better way.

“In this effort between the federation, states and municipalities it is important that communication flow in an agile way to the population. The return to normal life requires and requires that people can leave with a minimum of confidence, and in this it is relevant that Conago take into consideration not only the indications that the World Health Organization has made, but the Pan American Health Organization that an untimely and perhaps abrupt return for reasons of economic nature is not what more recommendable ”, he stressed.