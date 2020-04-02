The president reiterated that there are more strengths than weaknesses of the people of Mexico, so that they can face adversity. His greatness is beyond question, he said.

The crisis that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus and the economic environment is a “temporary situation,” said Thursday the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“If we wanted to be deeper, I would say: a transitory public health crisis would also include the economic”he said during the morning conference.

“This means that we are going out soon, which is not a debacle. That our strengths are much more than our weaknesses or weaknesses. It is a lot of people and it is a lot of culture that of the people of Mexico so as not to be able to face this adversity. The people are a lot of pieces, the people of Mexico are extraordinary and the greatness of Mexico is undoubted“He added.

From the National Palace, the federal president also thanked the attitude of the people before this “proof of our cultural, social, and political strength.”

“I want to thank you because the measures that were established to prevent further contagion are being followed. People are behaving at 100. It is showing that the people of Mexico are a conscious people, they are not irresponsible, indolent people, “he said.

“Ask them to continue like this, to continue complying, that if we do not have need, that we do not leave our homes and that we take care of ourselves. That we congregate familiarly, that we seek that protection or that we continue to have family protection, which is the basic nucleus, ”he pointed out.

“I repeat, the family of Mexico, the family in its wide extension, communication, connotation, the modern family, the family of Mexico is the most important social security institution in the country and that is a peculiarity, a characteristic of Mexico, it is not a global issue, does not occur in all countries and, at this time, family fraternity is essential, “he added.

As a second point, López Obrador He said that the federal administration is preparing to face the epidemic at the worst time.

“This is having hospitals, beds, equipment to care for the sick. We are dedicated full time, that is the priority of the government, prepare ourselves so that we do not lack beds, fans and we can take care of the seriously infected”, Exposed.

“We have projections of what is needed, we are doing well in that purpose. The yellow press, our adversaries who still do not help because they are dominated by hatred, want us to say how many dead. Yesterday I was seeing a message from a journalist asking us to say how many deaths there are going to be, ”he said. “This makes me think, and it is possible to say, that we are also living in vulture season.”

He indicated that he hopes that this attitude will change and that no matter what they are doing in other countries.

“Mexico is undergoing a process of transformation and its process is unique because Mexico was subjected to a regime of injustices and corruption, and the reality is different,” he said.

The President repeated that it is very important to follow the recommendations of the technicians, doctors, specialists and scientists who are carrying out the strategy to face the health emergency because they are the best.