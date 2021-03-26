Health and communities rule out tightening restrictions for Easter

Crowd on a Granada beach in mid-March (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Easter plan will remain the same despite the rebound in cases. Health and the autonomous communities have decided not to apply more restrictions after holding the Interterritorial Health Council this Wednesday, according to sources from the meeting.

Despite the possibility that the Carolina Darias ministry had brought the proposal to tighten the measures to stop the transmission of the virus, the two parties have agreed not to modify the plan agreed weeks ago and that already includes the perimeter closure and a touch of It remains from 23:00 hours.

Neither has it been opted for the early closure of non-essential activity, as had been rumored in recent hours, and the schedule will continue as it currently does, with the limitations imposed by each regional executive.

“Two weeks ago, not now, we agreed on coordinated actions and they are minimum measures, but each community can establish more restrictive measures than these,” said Darias after the Interterritorial Council.

They are minimum measures, but each community can establish more restrictive measures than these Carolina Darias, on the Easter plan

Border control

At the meeting on Wednesday, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has been present, who has indicated to the autonomies the need to control the measures that emerge from this shared document of actions in Holy Week.

In addition, there have been several Autonomous Communities that have requested an exhaustive control of the borders after criticizing the Government for allowing foreign tourism but not mobility between different autonomies.

Marlaska has defended the control that already exists in the airports and has announced a reinforcement in the network of agents deployed on the roads and internal border limits to regulate mobility.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

What if I don’t want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The incidence rebounds and Health confirms 7,026 cases and 320 deaths since yesterday

AstraZeneca says Italy’s vaccines were not produced in the EU and that some of them are for the 27

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.