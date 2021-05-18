Health and communities agree to put Pfizer to those under 60 already vaccinated with AstraZeneca

A toilet prepares several injections with the Pfizer vaccine (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

End the debate on what to do with the almost two million under-60s who are half-vaccinated. The Public Health Commission has finally decided this Tuesday that those who have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine complete the schedule with a second puncture from Pfizer.

Health and the communities have agreed to this in a new meeting held late into the night after having known the preliminary results of CombiVacS. The trial promoted by the Carlos III Health Institute has confirmed this morning that the mixture of both vaccines enhances the immune response and does not generate more side effects than those already known, mostly mild and moderate.

In addition to this study, the general directors of the Ministry and of the communities have taken into account the observational studies of other countries and the Oxford clinical trials, Health has reported in a press release.

Sanidad gets away with it

Weeks ago, the European Medicines Agency recommended continuing to apply AstraZeneca in those patients with the regimen already started with this medicine.

However, the Spanish Government assured that the data were insufficient to adopt a decision contrary to the procedure of Health, which eliminated this drug in children under 60 due to its link with the appearance of thrombi.

Doubts about what to do led the Commission to delay its final decision for several weeks, pending the CombiVacS report. as agreed at the meeting held on the last day of April.

Initially, AstraZeneca-Oxford vials had been used for essential professionals up to 55 years of age, age that was varied until it was restricted to the age group of 60 to 69. As a result, a …

