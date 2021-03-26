Health and CCAA approve the recommendation to close the interior of bars in high-risk areas

Interior of a closed bar in Spain (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The Public Health Commission, which represents Health and the communities, has approved the recommendation to close the interior of bars in areas at high or very high risk.

This level is reached when a cumulative incidence of 150 cases out of 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded in 14 days, along with other metrics, such as the level of hospital occupancy.

Currently there are seven cities or autonomous communities above the marked level of 150 in the incidence rate. They are Melilla (518), Ceuta (250), Madrid (235), Basque Country (206), Navarra (200), Catalonia (171) Asturias (170).

The recommendation is included in an update of the document ‘Coordinated response actions to control the transmission of COVID-19’, known as the ‘COVID-19 traffic light’, which defines the levels and measures applied to each phase of the virus.

Two days before, both parties agreed not to tighten the restrictions agreed for Easter, although Minister Darias assured that if the situation worsened, more severe measures could be adopted to stop the infections.

According to this new update, the interior of the restoration should be at 50 percent at the lowest risk levels, which would affect all communities except Extremadura.

Outdoors, the recommendation is that there be no restrictions at the low level (incidence below 50), 75% capacity at medium and high levels and 50% at extreme risk (incidence above 250).

Current indicators are valued but also the trend

“At very high levels of alert, the closure of the interior of the restoration is important due to the importance of transmission in closed places, where the number of people who interact are at high risk …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.