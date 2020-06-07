The last protocol of the Ministry of Health for the diagnosis and control of the coronavirus pandemic contemplates that the elderly infected in residences, and who pass the disease in the centers, will be able to leave the isolation after three days without symptoms, in the event that they have two weeks after the start of these. The protocol does not specifically contemplate performing the PCR test to check that the disease has been overcome.

The only precision of Health is that “the follow-up and discharge will be supervised by the doctor who has done the follow-up in his center or in the manner established in each autonomous community.”

However, in other groups, Health does expressly require confirmation by diagnostic test. This is the case of the health workers, after the controversial order that forced them to join work without confirming the resolution of the disease through diagnosis. Now, the protocol does expressly include it. Thus, it is indicated that «for the reincorporation to his job it will be necessary to carry out a PCR, in addition to the resolution of symptoms at least 3 days before. In case it is negative, the professional will return to work. If the PCR is still positive, the worker will not be able to return to his job and he will be given a new appointment to repeat the PCR ».

In the case of hospital admissions, it is also indicated that “they will be able to be discharged from the hospital if their clinical situation allows it, even if their CRP remains positive, but home isolation must be maintained with monitoring of their clinical situation at least 14 days after discharge. hospital ”.

“In any case, if a PCR is performed before these 14 days of home isolation from hospital discharge and a negative result is obtained, the patient may be isolated,” he added.

The Health document also indicates that “in the event of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in a nursing home or other type of social health center, an outbreak will be considered to exist in the institution.” In this scenario, “quarantine and monitoring of close contacts will be indicated” and “PCR will be carried out on close contacts or, depending on the circumstance, on all residents and workers in the same, in the manner established by each community autonomous ».

Lack of test

This same Friday, the president of the CEAPs residence hall association, Paschal Ribbon, During an intervention in the Congress of Deputies, he warned of the risk of not carrying out massive tests in residences.

In a very critical intervention, Pascual has related the dramatic situation experienced during these months in the nursing homes and has lashed out against the Government, recounting how he came to call “Almost all cabinet of ministers” of the country to ask for help and only found reproaches between autonomous communities and parties ».

The representative of the residences, who has participated in the Health and Public Health working group of the Reconstruction Commission, Pascual, has also criticized the determination to isolate the elderly with fever and cough, despite the fact that until a third of those infected are asymptomatic and others have no respiratory symptoms. In addition, he has narrated how from the sector they insistently demanded material means and resources, without success.

In this sense, it has demanded massive tests in residences and protection measures for workers, in addition to greater coordination between residences and the social health system, more public places and an increase in financing for the sector to 2% of GDP.

«We did not want reproaches. We were in the middle of a pandemic. What we were suffering was inhuman. I was just asking them to sit at a table and for the government to say: we are going to solve it, “he said.

His extremely harsh testimony has impacted the deputies present in the working group.

“We asked the ministers to do it together, to provide us with the means, nothing more. I cannot understand, I am really telling you, that no one gave us a hand and was by our side, “he insisted.

«After having lived through this hell, I do not understand the speeches of demagogues that I have heard on forums, televisions and in the Congress of Deputies. I do not think it is the speech that this country needs », he regretted.

Pascual has come to show the deputies a list of all the “calls for help” that the sector made to the various political leaders. “No one has come to our side,” he reproached.

Likewise, he has responded veiledly to the criticism expressed by the social vice president, Pablo Iglesias, to the private sector of the residences.

«We are not mercenaries, we are SMEs that have struggled a lot to get here. In some towns we are the largest company there is, “he warned.

Pascual warned that “we are considering a de-escalation without having done a test” and considered that “the regrowth is here, we are living a false normality”.