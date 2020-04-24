The massive tests on footballers seem to have to wait. The Minister of Health, Salvador IllaHe wanted to remember in his appearance this Friday that all entities that have medical material must communicate it to the health authorities.

The minister was clear when asked about the tests that the First and Second players want to carry out from the League to train again as the first step after returning from the competition. «All entities, public or private, that have test material must communicate it. PCRs are done under medical prescription“, said.

After the controversy that arose after the League took numerous tests for the players, the minister appreciated the “responsibility” of those who have raised their voices to request that they be done in the order authorized by the health authorities.

Shortly before Minister Illa appeared, the AFE had contacted the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare and the CSD to ask if the clubs are authorized to carry out a coronavirus test on footballers, as stated by LaLiga, since it understands that this decision “must be taken by the Government”.

“Our association underlines in its writings that the footballers are fully committed to our society, and therefore raises a simple question to the Ministry and the CSD:‘Can you tell us if the clubs are authorized to test before returning to the activity at this time?‘. And if so, ‘can you tell us the authorizations for this purpose? ‘” The AFE statement said.

The first squad of Racing Santander, together with the coaching staff and sports director, reported this Thursday that they did not see “appropriate” for professional football to take over the COVID-19 test “when there are not enough” for restrooms and other people fighting the crisis First line.