The Ministry of Health has advised not to have sexual relations with the partner if you have symptoms compatible with Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, such as fever, cough, feeling of shortness of breath, decreased smell and taste, chills, sore throat and headache, weakness general diarrhea or vomiting.

And it is that, although for now the presence of the virus in vaginal fluids has not been detectedIt has been proven that it is present in semen, saliva and faeces. Therefore, the department that directs Salvador Illa has assured the population that the “safest sexual partner against Covid-19 is someone who do you usually live with and there are no symptoms that would suggest that you have the disease. “

“After the period of confinement due to the state of alarm by Covid-19, it is foreseeable that people will begin to resume social encounters, including sexual relations. For this reason it is important to be aware of the risk of exposure with direct interpersonal contact and narrow that it can be of risk both for the new coronavirus and for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, “Sanidad said in an infographic.

Likewise, the Ministry has recalled that the highest transmissibility of Covid-19 occurs from 2 days before the onset of symptoms and during the first week due to contact with the respiratory drops, which infect another person through the nose, eyes or mouth directly, as well as touching the nose, eyes or mouth with the hands that have touched surfaces contaminated by these drops.

“Most people acquire Covid-19 from other people infected with symptoms. However, there is increasing evidence of the role of people without symptoms or mild symptoms in the transmission of the virus,” said Health at work. , to recommend go to the doctor or the health center in the event of a risky practice of sexually transmitted infection.