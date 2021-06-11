Health adds 14,004 cases and 133 deaths after an update of overdue data in Catalonia

Radical change in the coronavirus statistics, but not because of any recent outbreak. Health has added 14,004 cases and 133 deaths, mostly due to an update of outdated data in Catalonia. This Thursday, the Government has added 9,381 positives produced between January 1 and June 6, in addition to 84 deaths. Despite this, the incidence has dropped again, one point, and is already at 110.

In ‘normal’ terms, in the last 24 hours 2,012 infections have been registered (in comparison, yesterday they were 2,160), with a notable drop in Madrid and Catalonia. With the sum of the ‘old’ positives, Spain already has 3,729,458 covid diagnoses.

The death toll also shows a rebound due to arrears in Catalonia. The global number of fatalities rises to 80,465 after increasing notably in that community (it goes, from yesterday to Thursday, from 14,606 to 14,690).

Not a territory reaches 200 incidence

La Rioja falls once again from 200 cases of incidence to 14 days, so that all of Spain is once again below that psychological barrier, while the ten territories remain below 100. They are Valencian Community (minimum with 40), Balearic Islands, Ceuta, Galicia, Murcia, Canary Islands, Extremadura, Cantabria, Asturias and Castilla-La Mancha.

One month after the state of alarm, everything is better

Yesterday, Wednesday, ‘only’ 23 deaths were reported in one day, one of the lowest data in recent months, in line with the data for this entire week.

A month after the state of alarm, it has been shown that the end of this legal regime did not entail any catastrophe for the health system. Vaccination already has almost 1 in 4 Spanish immunized (more …

