Traveling between provinces within the same community, having a drink at a bar, meeting in groups of up to 20 people … Media España will be able to enjoy these practices starting on Monday, when it enters the so-called phase 3. The minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced this Friday that the Government had accepted all the proposals presented by the autonomous communities in this regard. The other half remains in phase 2, where the capacity is less for activities and you cannot travel between different territories.

Phase 3, which until now has only been enjoyed by the islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa (Canary Islands) and Formentera (Balearic Islands) is the last one before returning to what has been called “the new normal”. Normal, in the sense that the vast majority of activities are practically allowed, with the only exception of the opening of night bars and discos; New, because it will not be like before: there will still be capacity limitations and obligations such as maintaining the safety distance of two meters or wearing a mask in many of them.

The situation is governed by the norm that the Ministry of Health established from the beginning: a minimum of two weeks in each phase, with the exception of Malaga and Granada, which in one week have gone from phase 2 to phase 3. With this, Spain is divided in two. 23 million in the most delayed stage and 24 million in the most advanced stage. Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Galicia, Extremadura, La Rioja, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country are completely left in phase 3. The rest will be totally or partially (cases of Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia) in phase 2.

Aside from the numerical questions (variation in the capacity, people who can get together), between both stages of the process there is an important fundamental difference.

In the last phase of the de-escalation, control is taken by the autonomous communities. These will be able to decide how long it lasts and if people can travel within their territory leaving the province, health zone or island in which they have been confined to date.

If the process continues at this rate, June 21 will be the last day that the Government will take custody. From the 22nd all the communities will enter the new normality or phase 3, when the autonomies will decide the measures. Then, said the minister spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, after the Council of Ministers, this Friday they will be able to decide, for example, to allow trips between islands or if football matches are played with the public.

For this new time two standards are expected. A ministerial order specifying the permitted activities and under what conditions during phase 3, that the other times that there have been changes in the process has been published the following Saturday (that is, it would play this Saturday). This order usually adjusts aspects such as the capacity allowed to terraces (in phase 3 it can reach 75%) or issues such as maximum attendance at shows and weddings.

The other will regulate the new normal and the government plans to approve it on Tuesday. According to the draft to which EL PAÍS has had access, it regulates the use of masks, safety distances and the Executive reserves the possibility of retaking control if there are outbreaks. This is important because once the state of alarm has waned, the current laws (the General Health of 1986 and the General of Public Health of 2011) allow quarantines to be decreed for patients and contacts, which implies that they are small areas, not to order confinement of all the population of a community, for example.

The situation remains like this.

Andalusia

Phase 3. The community has finally managed to pass entirely to phase 3 without the division that had existed until now between Malaga and Granada and the rest of the provinces. This Saturday a committee will meet to study the possibility of people moving between provinces. The Board neither confirms nor rules out that it is going to study whether it anticipates leaving this phase.

Aragon

Phase 3. “In principle”, the community will go with “calm and prudence,” says a spokeswoman, and “the deadlines will be rushed.”

Asturias

Phase 3. You will remain in this situation for the two established weeks. “More than burning stages, you want to move forward safely. As in all measures related to this health crisis, the most appropriate thing is to always apply common sense, “says a spokeswoman.

Balearics

Phase 3. The community will not have the island of Formentera this week ahead of the rest. “For now you have to wait to see how next week with phase 3 is going” before considering a change, says a spokeswoman.

Canary Islands

Phase 3. The archipelago is going to ask on Monday that inter-island travel be allowed. “It is being studied when and how to move to the new normal”, and that will depend on how phase 3 is defined in the BOE this Saturday, according to sources from the Ministry.

Cantabria

Phase 3. The de-escalation commission and the Governing Council of the community will decide, depending on the situation, if they move forward to the new normality.

Ceuta

Phase 2. The city has delayed phase by a recent outbreak by a week.

Castilla la Mancha

Phases 2 and 3. The community remains divided, with Cuenca and Guadalajara more advanced than the rest.

Castilla y León

Phase 2. Next week it will ask for Bierzo to go to phase 3. “If it goes well, there is no reason to stop it,” says a spokeswoman.

Catalonia

Phases 2 and 3. The community is divided. The areas of Barcelona, ​​Girona and the urban area of ​​Lleida capital are in phase 2; the rest in 3.

Ceuta

Phase 2. A recent outbreak has caused the city not to ask for a phase change this week.

Estremadura

Phase 3. “Our forecasts are to complete the two weeks of phase 3.” Travel between the two provinces will be authorized at the earliest on the 15th, a spokesperson says.

Galicia

Phase 3. The community will wait to know the norms that will govern to decide, although it is inclined to spend 15 days in phase 3.

Madrid

Phase 2. The community has decided to wait the 15 days of rigor before requesting the passage to the next phase.

Melilla

Phase 3. It is managed by Health. It will follow the established rhythm.

Murcia

Phase 3. The president of the community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Friday to the mayors of the 45 municipalities his intention to remain at least two weeks in this stage before moving on to the new normality, since it is the minimum time that the Epidemiology service considers necessary to analyze the evolution of infections and the ability or not to continue advancing in de-escalation.

Navarre

Phase 3. The Autonomous Community will allow the reopening of clubs and gastronomic societies, but will choose to reduce the capacity of public places as much as possible within the norm.

The Rioja

Phase 3. The community has not answered this newspaper’s question about its plans.

Valencian Community

Phase 2. The community has not asked to advance in the face of a rise in transmissions.

Basque Country

Phase 3. The Government will decide the duration of this phase based on its epidemiological data.

Change of status without waiting the established two weeks

It is the first time that the Government authorizes the phase change of two provinces that have only been one week in the previous one. This is Malaga and Granada. The Health Minister, Salvador Illa, declared that the two “met the requirements” to progress because the epidemiological data supported it. And he was open to doing it again if another territory shows that it can advance in less time, opening the door for other autonomous communities of those that have just reached one phase to ask to move to the next or to release the new normal on Monday 15 in instead of 22.

But if they did, they would continue to be subject to the control of the Ministry of Health, since this will not cease until the state of alarm subsides on June 21. That implies that until at least that date the communities will not be able to agree on something in which several, such as Galicia, the Basque Country, have expressed their interest: traveling not only within them, but also to neighboring autonomies. Cantabria, La Rioja, Navarra and Asturias have also stated on one occasion their intention to be able to do so as soon as possible. Furthermore, both Galicia and the Basque Country have expressed their desire to open borders with neighboring countries (Portugal and France respectively). At the moment, they will not be able to raise it.

With information from J. Mouzo, E. Saiz, N. Mahtani, P. Gorospe, S. R. Pontevedra, V. Vadillo and I. Valdés.

