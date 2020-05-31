Let’s go by parts. Alcohol is harmful to health without a doubt. At least, that’s what emerges from the study published by ‘The Lancet’, which collects more than 20 years of research and scientific evidence in what is the largest investigation to date. This work published in the prestigious media blows up the myth that a glass of wine or beer a day is beneficial for our body.

Thus it is not surprising that more and more are choosing to eliminate alcohol consumption from their habits as There are clear and compelling correlations between drinking and premature death, cancer, and cardiovascular problems.. We do not know if attending to those reasons or not, but numerous celebrities who have had addiction problems with alcohol have decided to eliminate it from their habits.

The important thing in these cases, whether famous or not, is recognize and assume there is a problem and try to get help if one does not see himself capable of overcoming it. Lean on the family, require the medical advice and even resort to psychology to participate in individual or group therapies are some of the mechanisms that can add up, but The first step is to assume the situation and show determination to overcome it.

Below we share a list of celebrities who claim not to ingest a single drop of alcohol for various reasons.

1. Jennifer Lopez

To look like the multifaceted artist you have to lead a healthy life in which excesses are not allowed. Just 49 years old, the singer, actress, businesswoman and producer who looks great, has recognized that alcohol ruins the skin and only uses it in toasts because “it cannot be given with water”.

2. Miley Cyrus

The singer, who she went from being a Disney girl to an uncontrollable version of herself, revealed in 2017 that he had drifted away from his addictions, including alcohol. You may never look like that childish idol named Hannah Montana again, but you’ve chosen the right path.

3. Bradley Cooper

It is curious that one of the protagonists of Hangover in Vegas now be a convinced teetotaler. But that’s the way it has been since the actor decided to quit alcohol in 2009. A path he has no plans to abandon at the top of his film career and having been a father with Iirina shayk.

4. Eva Medes

Ryan Gosling’s brand new wife, born in Miami but of Cuban origin, went to a Utah rehabilitation center, ‘Cirque Lodge’, in 2008. Fortunately, she left behind all her addiction problems and is now a proud mother of two girls at 44 years old.

5. Denzel Washington

The Oscar-winning actor is another of those who have said enough is enough and at 63 he has left alcohol behind after openly acknowledging that it has been a constant in his life. The New Yorker, who professes a deep Christian faith, does not deny that one of the reasons for his decision is divine intervention.

6. Robert Downey Jr.

Famous for his irreverent performances of Sherlock Holmes, character who will return to incarnate soon, or Hombre de Hierro, their excesses have been no less famous in the past, multiple and varied, although he has managed to turn the page and currently only stars on the covers for his roles.

7. Matthew Perry

The unforgettable Chandler Bing from the Friends series, is another famous person who has long flirted with excesses. He came to recognize that there are three years of Friends that he does not remember and his fight against addictions has been public in recent years. “If an alcoholic comes up to me and asks me for help, I always say yes. I know how to get it, “said Perry on occasion.