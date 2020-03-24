Health 2.0 Basque chooses eight projects to present at the Digital Health Congress

Health 2.0 Basque has chosen eight reference projects in eHealth in the Basque Country to present them within the Digital Health Congress: connecting health to be held at the Miramar Palace in Donostia – San Sebastián this month of September. The selected projects are Physio Set App, Smart Consent, Noa, Transformación Digital at Mutualia, Starr, Step, XugarHero and Cloudy.

Physio Set App is the first smart app for physical therapists that helps professionals in clinical decision-making and, thanks to its evaluation and treatment algorithm, selects the most suitable exercises for each patient. The application will be presented by Raquel Barrios Peñalba, a physiotherapist with more than 20 years of experience and Technical Director of the project.

The Smart Consent app It will be explained by Doctor Sebastián Armijos, a specialist in Urology, with a Doctorate in Medicine on improving informed consent (IC) information. It is a application designed to present the patient with the informed consent medical procedure through a simple and dynamic informative video, and obtain in the same act or through the same platform the approval and signature of the patient.

Not is a automatic medication manager, programmable and connected to telecommunication networks, which allows dispensing the precise dose of medication and communicating with the caregiver through wireless technology. It will be presented by Román Vilares, CEO and Co-founder of Inbizi Healthcare, Bachelor of Electronic Engineering from UPV / EHU and with a Master’s Degree in Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology from the UAM.

On Digital transformation at the service of health humanization in Mutualia, Merche García, special liaison nurse who manages the coordination of professionals at different levels of care and mobilizes the necessary resources to guarantee comprehensive and continuous care for patients, will speak.

The European project H2020 Starr involves the development of a digital ecosystem that supports the self-management of daily life patterns for people who are survivors of a stroke, in order to avoid as much as possible its repetition. Dr. Leire Ortiz Fernández, Associate Physician of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service at the Cruces University Hospital, and Principal Investigator of the STARR project by the Biocruces Sanitary Research Institute, and Javier Escobal, Director of Innovation of the Init Group will speak with more than four years of experience in coordinating specialized health software development projects.

The CEO and cofounder of Naru Intelligence, Eider Sanchez, will tell how the project Step is being focusing on predicting Severe Adverse Events (EAS) that occur during and after cancer treatment, and that strongly impact both the patient and the hospital system. Step’s proprietary Machine Learning algorithms seek to predict such EAS, with the aim of preventing or at least early detecting them.

XugarHero is an initiative focused on management of type 1 diabetes in children under 14 years, who today are being managed by their parents. It aims to contribute to the education of the patient from an early age and facilitate the monitoring of medical personnel, thanks to the personalization and prediction of future states of the diabetic boy or girl. The project will explain Alberto Conde, Doctor in Industrial Engineering and co-founder and CEO of Xabet.

Zaloa Campillo, Partner at Bytek Smart Solutions and Manager of the Basque Country College of Telecommunications Engineering, will present Cloudy, a digital ecosystem composed of different devices aimed at health and safety at home for the elderly and dependents, through a voice interface, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

The presentations will be moderated by the founders of Health 2.0 Basque Juan Carlos Santamaría, Director of Communication and Business Development of Inithealth (Grupo Init), Gonzalo López, Director of Business Development of Grupo Lanit, and Blanca Usoz, Coordinator of Occupational Health of the Group Eroski.