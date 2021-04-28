Healing in traumatic settings | Health News

Share

Life brings us complex situations, moments that can lead us to experience trauma and major emotional problems.

The Covid-19 pandemic is being for many people, a traumatic event due to the change in daily routines and the adaptation they have had to make in their life. For many others, the trauma has come from the illness itself, from having to spend months in an ICU, from suffering sequelae or from not being able to say goodbye to their loved ones who have died in these times.

Adversities are usual in life, we cannot avoid them. What we can decide is how we will experience these adversities and crises. We can see in them a great threat or we can see opportunities. It all depends on this first decision, the most important.

A few months ago I did a live on Instagram to talk about pandemic fatigue and one of the attendees asked me two very interesting questions … Today I want to answer them in this wonderful blog because I want to share with you the opportunities that lie dormant in crises and traumatic situations .

Can we heal ourselves in traumatic environments (such as in the pandemic)?

The first thing I want you to know is that when I talk about healing, I mean change what does not help us and that even makes us feel bad. They can be thoughts or beliefs (own and inherited) and also ways of seeing life that no longer correspond to us.

When we heal, we start a different relationship with ourselves, where we accept and love each other more, so we also take care of ourselves.

I believe that traumatic situations or adversities (such as the pandemic) have the power to push us to that deep healing, which after all is a journey towards oneself to get to know ourselves better and abandon the patterns, thoughts, beliefs and behaviors that no longer help or represent us.

But I also believe that we do healing when we live from peace, serenity and calm, only that adversity pushes us with more force towards that change. Sometimes we lose ourselves in anguish, in pain and suffering and it is in those moments when we feel that we are losing ourselves, that what we are living will change our life forever.

I believe that internal growth is enhanced by adversity, by those complex situations that lead us to places of ourselves that we usually explore out of fear.

For many people, the Covid-19 pandemic has been that push they needed to spend more time and get to know each other. So yeah we can heal in traumatic settings.

What if we heal ourselves, do we heal others?

I believe that when we heal our mind and emotions, we become a different person, we are more flexible, we stop judging, we live in the present and all this changes the way we show ourselves to the world and to others.

And when you heal and change from within, your environment observes the change and that can be the signal for other people to heal and evolve. Buddhism says that we are all connected, that we are all one, and our example impacts others.

One of the ways humans usually learn is through observation. When someone in our environment changes, we may not be aware of it at first, because internal changes take a while to become visible. They are like the seed, which must first germinate underground creating roots, to later show itself to the world in all its splendor.

Human beings are like that too, so that when other people begin to realize our changes, it is because that seed that we are watering every day is already strong and is capable of sharing its splendor with others.

Remember that the seeds must be in the dark, in solitude and sometimes they are pressed by the ground, but it is a necessary pressure. It is the same with you and me… we need solitude, a touch of darkness and a little pressure to grow from within.

In my work, exploring alien and wonderful universes, I have realized that internal growth and healing are enhanced by crises and occurs in 3 stages:

Isolation: When we suffer and have a bad time, our body and mind drive us to seek solitude, but they do not do it to anguish us, they do it to give us the opportunity to start a journey within ourselves. At this stage we can feel anxiety, sadness, stress and even some illness may come that forces us to stop. At this stage we need to socialize less and spend more time with ourselves.Internal growth: This is the stage of going deeper into ourselves, it is the time to change thoughts and beliefs that no longer help us, we begin to listen to our body and it is usual to discover our most spiritual part.Flourishing and sharing: This last phase is developed outwards. It is the moment to show our internal changes, to share with other people what we have learned, helping others in their ways. It is at this stage that we see our great teachers in crises.

You must understand that healing is individual, each one must heal their wounds from within and although you can be an example, each person must consciously decide to heal, that is only the responsibility of each one.

Remember … you can heal, you are powerful