Today’s Guerrilla Collective event has just taken place. For tomorrow we look forward to even more announcements, but at least for today we are not going to leave empty-handed. Much of the blame is on HeadUp Games, bringing a whopping four titles to the show today. Do not think that we lose sight of you Cardarclysm, we are still waiting for you in the hybrid. Meanwhile, we are going to tell you the three titles that the company has reviewed and that have confirmed their presence on Nintendo Switch. And so confirmed. Hee hee Right now you will see it.

HeadUp Games ❤ Guerrilla Collective

We start with Outbuddies DX. East metroidvania it enhances its inherited side from the Samus Aran games more than those from the branch of the Konami saga. Running, shooting and exploring will be what keeps us alive in this adventure that we will live in an underground city, where Ancient Deities, strange creatures and the vestiges of a lost civilization await us. At least we will be in the company of Buddy, our faithful cyber companion. This title developed by Julien Laufer and published by HeadUp Games is now available on Nintendo Switch, as well as on Xbox One and PC, from June 5, from 17.99 €.

Then we have Colt Canyon, a roguelike from isometric perspective set in Almería the Wild West where we will have to rescue our companion, kidnapped by some heartless bandits. We will have to make our way through all kinds of obstacles and bloodthirsty thugs while we collect weapons and treasures along the way, either alone or in the company of another gunman without fear of pulling the trigger. We won’t have to wait long to do it, as HeadUp Games will bring the title to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC next June 16 for € 14.99. Except in the eShop of the hybrid console. If you buy the game before June 22 you can take it with a 10% discount, that is, for € 13.49. Bring us the day, we told the distributor.

Finally we have Rigid Force Redux, a side scrolling shoot’em up Developed with three-dimensional graphics, in which we shoot everything that moves in space, which as a general rule are huge bugs and terrible war machines wanting to send us on an intergalactic ride. Developed with the Unity engine to adapt it from your PC version, it has 60 fps stable as the moon for a silky smooth experience. When can you get the glove on him? Right now! This title developed by com8com1 It is now available in the digital stores of Nintendo Switch and Xbox One for € 19.99 from June 5, and at least in the eShop of the hybrid console with a 10% discount, that is, at € 17.99, until June 19.

What do you think about the arrival of these games on Nintendo Switch by HeadUp Games? As always, do not forget to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you!

