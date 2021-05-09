Heads or tails at the Coliseum

05/09/2021 at 08:00 CEST

EFE

The Getafe and the Eibar They will star in a key duel for the relegation, practically heads and tails, especially for the gunsmith team, which could see their aspirations to maintain the category definitively compromised.

The team of Jose Luis Mendilibar you play much more than your rival. Colista de LaLiga Santander, five points from salvation with twelve at stake, one loss and the possible victories of the Valladolid and from Alaves, they would leave the Eibar practically mortally wounded.

On the other side, the Getafe still has a four-point mattress on it Huesca, the last club that would lose the category before the start of the day. Win at Eibar would give practically half salvation to the men of Jose Bordalás, aware of the importance of grief.

After falling before him Villarreal 2-0 last day, the Getafe will try to return to the path of victory against a team against which it suffers in the Coliseum. In total, accumulate five confrontations against the Eibar on First division with a single win and four draws. In the general count of duels, El Getafe it added three victories, two defeats and six draws in the eleven games that both have played in total.

Bordalás will have to face that complicated history in a bad scoring moment for Getafe, which this season has barely scored 26 goals and is together with Eibar the least scorer of all First division.

The Alicante coach will be entrusted to the good moment of the Turk Enes Ünal and will choose, saved surprise, to Jaime Mata as a companion. In total, it will add three certain casualties and one probable. They will not be able to play due to injury Dario Poveda, the Uruguayan Erick Cabaco and the colombian Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández.

The Franco-Cameroonian is doubtful Allan nyom, that the shock to him was lost Villarreal due to a micro tear in the hamstrings and until the last moment it will not be known if he can play. His place, he will take it Carles alena in an alignment with no more surprises with the only doubt on the right side, where the Uruguayan Damien Suarez and the youth squad Juan Iglesias they compete for a position.

In the Eibar, Jose Luis Mendilibar you will only have one loss, that of Alexander well, who has not recovered in time to play the match. The coach of the Basque team will have Pedro Bigas, who after several weeks injured returns to the bosom of the group. Also with José Ángel Valdés “Cote”, who was after being substituted for discomfort last week in the match against the Real society.

In addition, the Gipuzkoan team recovers Tough after serving his penalty match against him Alaves by accumulation of cards, with which Beg It will have almost all of its troops to face the decisive league stretch that lies ahead.

The gunsmith team will play a new final in their fight to avoid relegation and a victory in Getafe would place him at a single point from Elche, which lost yesterday in San Sebastián against Real society and it would put him fully back into the fight for salvation.

The Eibar will arrive at this meeting full of morale after breaking last Saturday a negative streak of 16 games without winning, after defeating 3-0 at Alaves with a triplet from Cuenca forward Kike Garcia.

The call for Eibar is completed by Yoel, Sergio Álvarez, Quique González, Burgos, Recio, Pedro León, Inui, Soares, Muto, Kevin Rodrigues, Pedro Bigas and Aleix García.

Probable lineups:

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Timor, Olivera; Aleñá, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Enes Ünal and Jaime Mata.

Eibar: Dmtrovic, Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote, Bryan Gil, Diop, Atienza, Expósito, Kike García and Sergi Enrich

Referee: Alberola Rojas (Castilla-La Mancha Committee).

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Hour: 14:00