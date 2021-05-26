Heads of the Brazilian Congress agree on a plan for tax reform

(Bloomberg) – The heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of Brazil agreed on a strategy to accelerate the approval of a delayed reform of the country’s tax code, one of the cornerstones of the pro-market agenda of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes .

The Chamber of Deputies will begin voting next week on proposals to modify the income tax and merge two federal consumption taxes, the so-called PIS and Cofins, into a 12% value-added tax, the president of the Lower house, Arthur Lira. At the same time, the Senate will begin discussing a new debt renegotiation program to help businesses amid the pandemic, he added.

“Unity is necessary to approve reforms in Brazil,” Lira said during an event organized by BTG Pactual, criticizing an ongoing investigation carried out by the Senate on the federal government’s handling of the virus crisis. “Research right now, during the pandemic, is a waste of time.”

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said at the same event that the tax reform “must be a national pact” and that he is optimistic about the prospects for its approval later this year.

Proposals to modernize Brazil’s tax code have made little headway in Congress, as they require reconciliation of the interests of various business sectors and state governments. Disagreements between Guedes’ team and lawmakers have also increased the challenge.

To make the plan more tolerable, the economic team divided the proposal into five chapters that will be voted on as independent bills in Congress. His hope is that at least some of those bills will pass before lawmakers turn their attention to next year’s presidential election.

Original Note: Heads of Brazil Congress Agree on Strategy to Approve Tax Reform

Read more

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP