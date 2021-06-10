Headline on El Salvador and Bitcoin is registered on the BTC blockchain

The headline of a local El Salvador newspaper announcing that the country would convert Bitcoin (BTC) into legal tender was registered at block 686.604 of the cryptocurrency blockchain network.

The announcement was made by miners on a Reddit blog on the night of Tuesday, June 8. The recorded message would be from Diario El Salvador, with the headline “Bitcoin will have legal validity.”

As described in the forum, the miners idea was to celebrate and permanently record the fact that El Salvador was the first country to adopt cryptocurrency as a legal tenderl, being its acceptance as a mandatory form of payment.

The small Central American country has become a hot spot among crypto enthusiasts after its president, Nayib Bukele, earlier this week sent to Congress a bill that aimed to turn Bitcoin into an official currency.

In addition, the country announced a partnership with the Strike company, with the aim of using Bitcoin technology to modernize the entire financial infrastructure of the country.

With the implementation of the project, El Salvador is already accepting foreign investments with the cryptocurrency, promising permanent residence for those who pay 3 BTC

Curious messages recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain

Since 2009, when the Bitcoin blockchain went live, various curious messages have been recorded on its mined blocks. The most famous was that of the first block, made by Satoshi Nakamoto.

The creator of the asset inserted a January 3, 2009 headline in The Times about the bank bailout that had to take place after the 2008 financial crisis.

Nakamoto’s act can be interpreted as a clear reference to what Bitcoin would be. monetary system like the one unleashed in 2008.

Additionally, a Bible verse was recorded in block 666,666, mined earlier this year.

The message, “do not allow yourself to be overcome by evil”, It can be interpreted as a joke because the number 666 is interpreted in the Bible as an evil number.

Finally, also earlier this year, a tweet from Elon Musk, with the phrase “In hindsight, it was inevitable” was recorded on a network platform.

The billionaire had posted the message on Twitter after updating his biography on the social network to “#bitcoin”, causing a large increase in the price of the coin at that time.

