Heading to the altar? Kendall Jenner takes a step in their relationship | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship of the model Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker she gets serious after a year of romance, as they have recently made it known that they have moved in together, something that is certainly quite important.

As you recall, the romance of the model and the NBA player started slowly, however, he has become serious with the passage of time.

There is no doubt that Kendall Jenner is enjoying love to the fullest in the middle of her Romance That he’s gotten pretty serious with Devin Booker.

The supermodel and her boyfriend have come a long way and according to various outlets, they started dating last spring.

This is the happiest relationship Kendall has ever had. She and Devin started out slowly, but have been dating for about a year, ”pointed out a nearby source.

Meanwhile, it was added that the two also form a perfect couple since Booker does not seek attention through their relationship.

It is getting more and more serious and she is very happy. Devin is quiet and not interested in being the center of attention or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is drawn to it. They are really similar and they love to be low-key and stay home and laugh together. “

This is how recently, according to People magazine, Kendall and Devin took a big step in their life and, despite the fact that it was said that they were not prepared to formalize what they had, supposedly the NBA player moved to the house of the supermodel.

As you may recall, in February this year, the couple began posting photos on their Instagram stories where they appear together.

There was even an image that topped the news portals where Devin is seen on top of Kendall, while she is lying on a table, in the kitchen somewhere.

In this photograph, both looked extremely happy and in love, which began to confirm what had been speculating about them for months.

In addition, as if that were not enough, in one of the chapters of the last season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which premiered first in the United States, the also businesswoman confesses to Khloé that she wanted to be a mother, although she did not specify who he wanted as the father of his children.

I really want to have children, soon too, “Kendall commented as she held Ace, son of her friend Malika Haqq, in her arms.

It is worth mentioning that on several occasions the paparazzi have captured Kendall and Devin enjoying their free time, such as when they were walking through the streets of New York or leaving the SoHo restaurant, holding hands.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player and since the age of 18 he has played with the NBA’s “Phoenix Suns”, after having been part of the “Wildcats” of the University of Kentucky. .

He is considered one of the richest athletes, with a net worth of 40 million dollars and in fact his father, Melvin Booker, was also an NBA player.

While Kendall Jenner has established herself as one of the most famous models in the world for several years and according to the 2018 edition of Forbes magazine, the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has a fortune of 22 million euros, making her in the most sought after in the fashion industry.

So given what has happened in recent days it would not be strange at all that in a few months we see the socialite with a large ring in her hand.