The confrontation between Jalisco, local businessmen and Hugo López-Gatell rose in tone after the latter criticized that the entity’s industries have not complied with the closure due to the pandemic.

Alejandro Guzmán, coordinator of the Economic Cabinet of the State Government, along with businessmen, accused an “unsubstantiated political beating” and “summary trials” against the entity.

Even Ismael del Toro released a video to accuse López-Gatell of “offending” the Guadalajara residents and businessmen for ensuring that we did not respect the isolation measures.

The governor also said in all spaces that there could be a disqualification campaign against the entity and assured that we are doing well, better than Mexico City, in containing the virus.

Everything indicates that phase three of the virus is going to grab us with the increasingly broken dressing room and in this game we all play it.

Emilio González Márquez, former governor of Jalisco, reappeared as a “professor at the University of Innovation” – something like this exists.

He published a video message on the social networks of said university to encourage the pandemic – with a crowded book fund, as it is obligatory in these times.

He emphasized: “Subsidiarity (do we write it well?) Has limits of time and circumstance; solidarity, love, has no limits ”.

Listen to someone who knows love and solidarity, although sometimes what a few people think is worth it …

Jalisco Como Vamos presented a survey on the experience of the people of Guadalajara in the city before the COVID-19 and revealed that very few have the privilege of being able to stay at home with pay: perhaps two out of ten.

Another three out of ten are forced to work outside the home and three more are at home without pay. A surprising fact: half of the universe of respondents already saw declines in their income.

Despite this, according to the survey, more than half of the households are calm despite the fact that many, in addition to eating, have accounts, debts and commitments to pay.

