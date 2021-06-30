Heading into the quarterfinals, Lionel Messi leads the Copa América top scorer odds

06/29/2021 at 11:02 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After a couple of weeks full of the best South American football, we have gone through the first half of the America’s Cup 2021 and the quarterfinals are just around the corner. Thus, in principle, Argentina and Brazil are emerging as favorites to win the championship, and it is these same teams that provide the two main candidates to be the top scorer: Lionel messi Y Neymar.

In this regard, after his double against Bolivia, the culé star is the player with the most targets in the competition, becoming the only one who, until now, has reached 3 goals. Behind him, multiple referents are located with 2 goals, among which are the aforementioned Neymar, Cavani, Vargas and the “Papuan” Gomez, all confirmed for the new instance of the competition.

Thus, the bookmakers quote the odds for the top scorer as follows:

Lionel messi: 2.7 euros.Neymar: 4.5 euros.Edinson cavani: 8 euros.Luis Suarez: 11 euros.Eduardo Vargas placeholder image Y Lautaro Martinez: 12 euros.

Likewise, figures of the nature of Roberto Firmino (17 euros), Sergio Aguero (23 euros) and Alexis Sanchez (26 euros) are further apart between the estimates, although not as far apart as the “Papuan” Gomez: his conversion into the main gunner of the tournament is paid at 61 euros despite being one of the main scorers of the moment. Even so, many of these possibilities vary depending on how far their respective teams will go in the elimination phase, so we have to await the development of the quarterfinals of the America’s Cup 2021 to see if, once again, the predictions change again.