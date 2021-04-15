Heading for Mayor’s Office, what about the Mexican political force?



The Latino presence at the polls is expected in the new electoral cycle.

Photo: Javier Gochis / Courtesy

By: Javier Gochis April 14, 2021

New York.- The Big Apple, the largest and most populous megalopolis in the United States, is getting ready for the primary elections on June 22 and general elections on November 2. In these elections the city of New York will elect a new mayor.

Likewise, 51 new councilors, five presidents of the counties and there will also be a vote for a comptroller, an Ombudsman and the prosecutors of the districts of Manhattan and Brooklyn; however, the mayoral campaigns grab all the spotlight.

As candidates for Bill de Blasio’s chair emerged, two Hispanics stood out among the contenders: Dianne Morales and Carlos Menchaca.

Two Democrats. She of Afro-Puerto Rican descent, ex-teacher and single mother, and he, a councilman for the 38th district and the first gay Mexican-American official of the state of New York, awakened the delights of a first Hispanic mayor or mayor.

However, what seemed like a promise turned into a sigh. On March 24, Councilor Carlos Menchaca announced through a press release published on his social media accounts, his resignation from the electoral contest.

“It is clear that my path to victory in the primaries is not possible, so I will suspend my campaign for mayor,” he declared.

He are from the heart

Dr. Héctor Cordero-Guzmán, academic at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs Baruch College of the City University of New York (CUNY), pointed out in an interview that behind Councilor Menchaca, “there are countless talented young people who are already leading organizations ”, In the city of iron.

The professor stated that there is a hotbed: non-profit organizations. “From there will come the next class of officials and politicians”, for the Big Apple.

Cordero-Guzmán explained that there are training and education programs, “where we see more young people of Mexican origin every year, with the interest of participating and assuming leadership positions in the Latino political class in New York City.”

The academic also affirmed that New York City is already undergoing a process of political succession, “since we see fewer elected councilors of Puerto Rican origin, some Dominicans and more of Mexican origin, a fact that is expected to continue during the next decade.”

Calico and beaded

For more than fifty years, The Big Apple became the second Gentle Homeland; here the Mexicans are mainly concentrated in three nuclei.

In Brooklyn they occupy the neighborhoods of Sunset Park and Bushwick; in Queens, Elmhurst, North Corona and Jackson Heights. East Harlem is home to the largest Mexican community in Manhattan, although there are significant populations in the Bronx and Staten Island.

“The political force of the Mexican community is very small. The fact that the population is dispersed in the city does not allow us to have the political power that we should, ”said Juan Aguirre, executive director of the non-profit organization, Mano a Mano: Mexican Culture Without Borders.

The leader of the cultural organization explained that the great challenge of the community has been, from the beginning, “not having been able to reach the same neighborhood”, which resulted in the lack of development of institutions, a lack that is reflected at the cultural level and it has had as a consequence, “that our visibility is very small”.

“Organizations like ours that carry out cultural events for the enjoyment of people from all over the city; that presence has not been translated into something political. We are a little behind in that regard ”, he concluded.

-This article has been produced as part of the Center for Community Media’s Elections Reporting Fellowship.