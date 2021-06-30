Head up: Dominican Republic flirted with the miracle against Serbia in the Basketball Pre-Olympic



The Quisqueyans fought head-to-head against Serbia for three quarters.

Photo: Pedja Milosavljevic / . / .

This Tuesday the basketball qualification tournaments began for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the Dominican Republic was close to achieving its first feat. Unfortunately for the people from Santiago, the order was lost in the last quarter and Serbia, the great favorite of the tournament, ended with a comfortable victory (76-94).

Dominican Republic He went out to play without any kind of fear against a team with NBA players like Boban Marjanovic, and European stars like Vasilije Micic.

He lost the first quarter (23-31), but came back in the second quarter, which he won by eight points, to equalize the score at halftime (47-47).

In the third quarter the battle continued from you to you. Led by captain Victor Liz, the Dominican Republic was ahead on the scoreboard for several minutes. But Serbia, full of quality in all its ranks, endured through the bad times and hit back. “RD” was one point heading into the last 10 minutes (66-67).

The gasoline ran out. Serbia, a team that seems to play automatically, made disasters in the last period, achieving a considerable advantage that does not reflect the level of the match.

Notable party of Victor Liz Y Michael Cuevas, who scored 16 points respectively to lead the Dominican charge. Gelvis Solano collaborated with 10 points and also left us, without a doubt, the best play of the whole day.

What a way to dump it. Power, physical abilities and determination. A reflection of the attitude of the Dominican Republic throughout the game.

Ladies & Gentlemen: GELVIS SOLANO 🤯 # FIBAOQT | @FedombalRD 📺 https://t.co/STXOqjF8Hl pic.twitter.com/bjGK236JWh – FIBA ​​(@FIBA) June 29, 2021

Dominican Republic All his cards will be played this Thursday, July 1, when he faces the Philippines. If the Asians lose to Serbia this Wednesday, and then the Dominican Republic wins the match, the Quisqueyans will qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, where they would face Italy or Puerto Rico.