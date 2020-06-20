Atlético de Madrid took all three points by beating Valladolid 1-0 thanks to Vitolo’s solitary goal, with which he brought mattresses out of the state of alarm of that fight for the Champions. The punctures of Getafe and Sevilla allow the rojiblancos to get four points from the azulones and to equalize points to the Hispanics, who lose third place. Those of the Cholo Simeone head to the Champions League.

The mattresses returned to the Metropolitano after more than three months. The two games they had played, against Athletic and the win against Osasuna, were in northern lands and today they had to return to their stadium. Without its people. Without that magical atmosphere. Without the chants. Yes, with the mythical Margarita bouquet in the corner, placed by Koke, and with the tiered tiers of banners of the rocks and a mosaic that said: « From the sky I am going to cheer you up ». The tragic note, more than 70 personalized shirts with a white carnation and a red one in memory of the deceased subscribers during the pandemic, in addition to another for myths such as Radomir Antic, Peiró, Capón, Jones and Minchola.

Many new faces jumped onto the grass compared to the eleven that came out in El Sadar. Simeone chose seven variations to face a Valladolid that came with the need to score to get away from the bottom of the standings. Thus, in goal he started Oblak of beginning, with a line of four defenses formed by Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso and Manu Sánchez. In the core, great news. Koke and Saul’s absences made up for them Partey and Lemar. Along with the two Thomas, Héctor Herrera and Marcos Llorente. In the most advanced area, Morata and Joao Félix.

The ball rolled and it took Valladolid three minutes to give the first warning. With a long shot from Waldo, the house specialty, Oblak flew to prevent the leather from entering the same squad. Atletico took a minute to respond, although this time the ball went skimming the hair after a good header from Álvaro Morata in which the entire blanquivioleta defense was anticipated. Joao Félix also tried his fortune, on an occasion similar to that of the first goal against Osasuna, but this time his shot went to the clouds.

From there Marcos Llorente began to appear, that he has earned the hype in him based on work, sacrifice, insistence and that quality in three quarters upwards that Cholo discovered in ’14’. He imitated Caminero in the band with that dribble you think I’m going here, but I’m going there. His center, unlike that day, had no finisher. He also threw marks, pressed and stole, as if it were a mix between Simeone, Vizcaíno and Solozábal. He only lacked being Kiko tonight.

No Koke, no party

Joao Félix, who has also returned in good shape after the break, tried again. He crossed his shot too much, as did Matheus for Valladolid before the cooling break. And is that Atlético wore the match handle, being the team that created the most danger, but the cons of Sergio González’s men also caused the mattresses to clench their teeth. The fear reached the pucelanos when in the first half they counted up to three errors by their goalkeeper who compromised them, but to their relief, none of them translated into a goal.

With the 0-0 they went to intermediate in a first half that neither good nor bad. Simeone’s attacked, but the team split quickly when Valladolid recovered the leather. Perhaps because of the absence of the one who does not shine, but who always keeps everything in order: Koke. The one who did not appear, once again, was Lemar. The umpteenth opportunity wasted by the French. In the restart Alcaraz and Miguel entered for the visiting team, while Cholo did not move the bench at the moment.

The second half started in a similar way to the first act. Joao Félix could not take advantage of another mistake by Caro and the subsequent header by Morata was lost again by the baseline. Even Llorente tried it from the front of the area, but focused and simple shot for the rival goalkeeper to stop him. And then Lemar arrived with a shoe that lifted more than one of the sofa but, again, the ball passed near the crossbar. There came the first two changes of Cholo: Koke and Carrasco by Lemar and Herrera.

Vitolo, by those of the third amphitheater

Minutes passed and Expensive was still more insecure than any recommendation from Fernando Simón. The Valladolid goalkeeper transmitted nervousness and the Atlético players could not avoid the little security that remained. To try to find that way they went out Correa and Diego Costa to take the place of Morata and Joao Félix with half an hour ahead. Simeone put heavy artillery to unbalance the score, for the bench will not be. Llorente advanced his position, but it was the association between the two new entrants to the field that beat Caro, but they were wrong: Costa started offside, something that the VAR ratified.

Atlético was beginning to despair Seeing that he was unable to break the match. Simeone, in 73 ′ sold out his last change: Vitolo entered and said goodbye Llorente. With 20 minutes to go they were desperate and that caused quite a few inaccuracies, but they never tired of trying. A thrashing from Thomas found a spectacular hand from Caro, who sent the ball into a corner. The goalkeeper was redeemed but, that at the exit of that corner kick –from the corner of the Margarita bouquet in honor of Pantic and everyone who watched the game from the third amphitheater– He went out for grapes again. Vitolo, attentive at the far post, headed and Kiko Olivas took the ball from inside the goal, by millimeters, but inside the goal, so the canary could celebrate the goal.

Ten minutes left for the end and Enes Ünal, footballer and winner of mattress victories by profession, came out onto the field. Despite the entry of the Turkish, Diego Costa was able to sentence the crash after a mistake by Kiko Oliva, but Caro did well to disarm the lagarto forward’s trick. With 1-0 the final whistle was reached in a match in which it was also necessary to mention an immeasurable Giménez in defense and in the very correct match that Manu Sánchez scored.