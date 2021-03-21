Head-on collision in the middle of the city, with an overturned car!

Urban accidents tend to be at low speeds and result in dented bumpers and some other damage to the bodies, but this incident in Ukraine was much more serious, because it did not happen precisely at a low rate.

In the attached video, you can see this collision between a Citroën and a Volvo, which ended with the latter turning the bell. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, as reported by TSN.ua.

The short recording, just 18 seconds long, shows the Citroën driving down a narrow street with cars parked on one side. Suddenly, a Volvo appears at high speed and it is impossible for both vehicles to fit in the available space, so the collision was announced.



fifteen Photos

The force generated in the impact caused the Swedish model to overturn, lying face down. Of course, the crash was hard and it is surprising that no one suffered serious injuries, but fortunately it was.

If we analyze this episode, it seems that the Citroën slightly invades the space of the Volvo, since the parked cars are on its side, but it circulates at a very inadequate speed, so it will be the police who establish the culprit of the crash.

It is also possible that the driver of the Volvo was confused and did not see the Citroën coming, since at no time does he stick to his right to try to open a gap for him. Anyway, as we said before, the most important thing is that everything has remained in sheet metal and paint, and not in personal injury.

This accident serves as pearls to remind us that distractions and inadequate speed are two of the main reasons for accidents in our country. In addition, in the city, the dangers are multiple (pedestrians, bicycles, parks with children …), so you have to drive really concentrated and at a calm pace.

In the event that a collision cannot be avoided, try to reduce speed as much as possible and not collide head-on, although we know that there are tenths of a second in which it is not always possible to react effectively. Anyway, I hope we never see each other in one of these …