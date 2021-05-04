Head of the US Lower House Foreign Committee Sees “Opportunity” with the Maduro Regime

President of Committee of Affairs Exteriors of the Camera of Representatives affirmed this Tuesday that USA has a “chance”To open a dialogue with Nicolás Mature, not recognized by Washington.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks believes that “there is a window of chance“, Believes that his country should take advantage of it to find a solution and asked to remember that we must focus on the Venezuelan people.

“We should take advantage of that and then we could back down some of the actions of Trump’s government, which does not seem to be working, at least as far as the people who live suffering in Venezuela are concerned, ”Meeks told the Council of the Americas forum.

The Republican government of Donald Trump applied a strategy of “maximum pressure” with an escalation of sanctions against Mature and his circle and also against the Venezuelan economy, including a de facto oil embargo.

This strategy was accentuated with the start of second term of Mature, not recognized by a large part of the international community that denounced irregularities in the elections.

Since before Joe Biden’s Democratic administration took office on January 20, Mature stated that he hoped to open channels of “dialogue“With the new government.

In April, the Chancellor of MatureJorge Arreaza affirmed that his government “sent messages”, but did not receive a positive response, although he stressed that he notes “less aggressiveness” compared to the Trump administration.

Upon taking office Meeks said that helping the Venezuelan people will be one of his top priorities and called for progress, calling Trump’s strategy “failed.”

For the congressman among the signs that the government is willing to dialogue there is the commutation from jail to house arrest for the six former directors of Citgo, a subsidiary of the state oil company PDVSA in USA, a greater openness to receive humanitarian aid and the possibility of changes in the Electoral Council.

“I think we have opportunities and I think we have to take advantage of them,” he said, indicating the objective is not to keep Mature in power but to help the Venezuelan people ease some of the economic restrictions.