Head of the US command in Afghanistan hands over command as end of mission

KABUL.

The head of the US forces and of the NATO on Afghanistan, the General Austin Scott Miller, left his post this Monday in the framework of the definitive withdrawal of the foreign troops, while the taliban steadily gaining ground.

During a ceremony in Kabul, the General Miller, who led since September 2018 the forces of coalition on Afghanistan, transmitted his command to the General Kenneth McKenzie, boss of United States Central Command (Centcom), based on Florida and responsible for the activities of his country in middle East Y Central Asia and from the south.

This change of command is one of the last symbolic gestures prior to the final departure from Afghanistan of foreign troops, which must take place before the end of August.

This withdrawal, already 90% effective in terms of the US military, will put an end to 20 years of military intervention by a NATO coalition, led by the United States and which entered Afghanistan in October 2001, after the attacks of November 11. of September.

It takes place in the midst of the Taliban offensive, launched at the end of May taking advantage of the beginning of the withdrawal of foreign troops, and which has allowed them to seize large parts of Afghan territory, against a national army now deprived of crucial US air support. .

The insurgents, who conquered part of the north of the country, areas that historically had been difficult for them to take, claim to already control 85% of the Afghan territory, a figure that is contested and impossible to verify independently.

Government forces, meanwhile, retain little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must be supplied and reinforced by air.

This Monday, the fighting continued in several provinces, including Kandahar (cradle and historical stronghold of the Taliban), Helmand and Nimroz.

jrr