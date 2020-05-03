Mexico City.- The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that, until the cut this Saturday, there are 22,088 accumulated cases of Covid-19 and 2,061 deaths in Mexico.

At a press conference, López-Gatell announced that of the total of cases, 6,580 remain active as they had an onset of symptoms in the last 14 days.

In addition, there are 14,536 suspected cases accumulated.

“As of May 2, 2020, there are 22,088 confirmed cases, 6,580 confirmed active, and 14,536 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 57,167 negatives, 2,061 confirmed deaths, 170 suspicious deaths and 93,791 people were studied, “he said.

“In the IRAG Network (Serious Acute Respiratory Infection), of 667 reporting hospitals, 626 (94%) presented their report; 14,368 beds are available and 5,930 occupied (29%) ”.

“Nationwide, 71% of general hospital beds are available and 29% occupied. In beds with fans, 76% are available and 24% occupied, “he added.

He indicated that from the beginning of the epidemic in Mexico until this Saturday 93 thousand 791 people have been studied, of which 57 thousand 167 obtained negative results.