Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

One of the surprises released yesterday at the digital event of Sony, which was focused on the catalog of games of PS5, it was when it was confirmed that there would be two different models of the new console Sony: the standard with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray reader and a Digital Edition which, as its name implies, will not have a disc reader and features a slimmer design both on the console and on the base.

You can read: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be an expansion and improvement from the previous game

This difference in consoles is expected to be reflected in the price of consoles, something that is currently unknown. Jim Ryan of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in statements with the BBCHe assures that “many of our consumers only buy in digital distribution these days. We thought that we could do what we normally do and simply give options.” Asked about the possibility of a more affordable price, Ryan He replies that “today you will not hear anything about the price”. Each unit is estimated to have a manufacturing price of $ 450 and the market price could be around $ 500, a higher figure than that of PS4 which debuted for 400 euros / dollars.

The event also revealed the look of the console, which caused reactions of all kinds. Jim Ryan commented that consoles are usually found in the living room of the houses, normally and “we wanted it would be good to offer a design that would decorate in most living rooms”. There is no specific date for the departure of PS5, in either of its two versions, but Sony ensures that it will be available at Christmas.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord