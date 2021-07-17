Head of SHCP, with full powers; PAN and PRD polemicize

MEXICO CITY. Given the controversy over the appointment of Rogelio Ramírez de la O —without being ratified by the Chamber of Deputies—, the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Dulce María Sauri, said that the official has all the powers granted by the Constitution.

He is the Secretary of the Treasury with full use of all the powers that the law grants to the head of the Ministry of Finance from the day of the appointment of the President ”, he specified in a radio interview.

The coordinators of the benches of the PRD and PAN on the Chamber of Deputies, questioned the official appointment, considering that the chief executive “went over” the powers of the division of powers.

The coordinator of the PRD, Verónica Juárez Piña, warned that the president made an interpretation in the manner of the Law, for Rogelio Ramírez de la O to take office.

What López Obrador is doing is an interpretation that has no constitutional or legal basis, and seeks to unite powers that do not correspond to him as a federal Executive. The Secretary of the Treasury cannot assume functions as long as his appointment is not ratified by the Chamber of Deputies ”, he pointed out.

The PRD legislator urged the federal president to ask the Morena benches and allies to carry out an extraordinary period, and incidentally, to carry out the outrages of deputy Saúl Huerta Corona, accused of alleged sexual abuse against a minor , and the deputy for the PT, Mauricio Toledo, for illicit enrichment.

If the President of the Republic wants Rogelio Ramírez de la O to already assume his functions, that he already instructs Morena and allies to convene an extraordinary period, ”he said.

The coordinator of the PAN in San Lázaro, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, pointed out on his Twitter account that the president “once again disdains the Legislative power”, Upon assuming the power to ratify Ramírez de la O, who succeeded Arturo Herrera.

The appointment of Dr. Rogelio Ramírez de la O must be ratified by the Chamber of Deputies in order to take office as Secretary of the Treasury. The Law is not interpreted, the Law is applied! ”, He said.

While the retired minister “it will be easy to annul the decisions of the new Secretary of the Treasury for not being a competent authority. Very worrying issue ”,

Meanwhile, the retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), José Ramón Cossío, assured that the informative note issued by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), in which this Thursday he announced that Rogelio Ramírez de la O assumes as head of the agency, has no constitutional basis.

He considered that it will be easy to annul the decisions of Ramírez de la O, who replaces Herrera, which he described as “worrying.”

* In the following link you will find the latest news