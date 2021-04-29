Head NFL! Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Green Bay Packers



Rodgers has 16 seasons and a ring with the Packers.

Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The reigning Most Valuable Player in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers, It would willing to change teams this summer after 16 years defending the Green Bay Packers. ESPN journalist Adam Schefter reported the information.

“Aaron Rodgers is so upset with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some people within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.Schefter commented this Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers’ dislike is not new. Since last season, when Green Bay failed to draft players at the positions he felt the team needed most, the anger began.

ESPN reports that the Packers have met numerous times to try to resolve the situation with the 36-year-old quarterback who led them to victory in Super Bowl XLV. Coincidentally, the information is released on the day of the NFL Draft, which puts more at stake the immediate stay of Rodgers in the organization in which he has played all his life.

For now, Aaron Rodgers has not spoken publicly in any way.