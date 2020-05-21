Ivan Rakitic aims to be one of the names of the summer at FC Barcelona. The midfielder is on the exit ramp and everything points to the end of his stage as a Barcelona player in the coming months. Despite the fact that the Catalans will try to put him in different operations, his intentions do not seem to go through leaving Spain. In fact, the player he has never hidden his desire to return to Sevilla and now he has winked again, stating that “It would be very special and a pride” to be able to wear the number of Kings on his shirt.

The statements have been made on the occasion of a Movistar + documentary on the recent history of Seville, in which he appears alongside other figures linked to Seville. At, talks about the death of his former partner and points out that carrying Reyes’ bib behind him would be a good way to honor him.

“If it were possible it would be something very special and I would be proud to be able to pay homage to my great friend in this way”, highlighted the Barça footballer. In addition, he added that “it would be nice of course, a special moment, would be to be able to miss him with the number he carried.”

His words make special sense at a time when much is being said about his future. Although he has one year left with Barcelona, Barça’s need to sell in this market and the few minutes he has make him be among the transferable. The Catalans hope to sell him this summer, but the player’s intentions do not seem to go in the same direction.

The Camp Nou is already working on reinforcing the squad for the next academic year and Rakitic is presented as a fundamental piece. The club is going through a bad time economically and wants include several soccer players in the main operations they carry out, in order to make them cheaper. In most of them, the Croatian’s name appears.

One of the options that is also strongly presented is that of his return to Seville. The player is closely linked to the city of Seville and his future plans would end up there. His words now take on a special meaning, given the sporting situation he is going through. Who knows if Rakitic’s most immediate future finally goes through a return to Sánchez-Pizjuán.