“He would hit his face against the sidewalk”, Enrique Guzmán assures that Frida Sofía brutally beat Alejandra

The scandal generated as a result of the declarations of Frida sofia still giving a lot to talk about and now it is Enrique Guzman who is trying at all costs to save his reputation after being accused of sexual abuse.

In an exclusive interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’, the singer launched strong accusations against his granddaughter, because assures that she was able to give her mother a brutal beating, Alejandra Guzman, although he did not witness it, but only one of his children told him.

“The amount of hits he hit the sidewalk until the police arrived, that was the last time he hit his mom. I was not there, but my son was together, he told me: ‘He grabbed her by the hair and hit her face against the sidewalk, until the police came to stop the event, ‘”he revealed.

Guzmán also confessed that even before that episode, it was he who supported and protected Frida when she had problems with her mother because he knew what Alejandra is like.

“Until then, the grandfather, the one who helped her, the one who supported her, the one who protected her when she had to argue with her mother was me“, He said.

The interpreter added that he has the support of his children, who are willing to be your witnesses in the legal process against your granddaughter, since they were present during a supposed warning call that he received from Frida Sofía, where he commented that he was going to destroy him, as well as Alejandra.

“I got a call from her, but not to say: ‘I don’t have money, help me’; he told me: ‘I I’m going to sink Alejandra Guzmán and you too‘and hung up. Why? I don’t know ”, said the artist.

Finally, the singer reiterated that Frida sofía lies and according to what was said in the interview, he will soon sue his granddaughter for family violence, as well as the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for discriminating and inciting hatred towards him. In addition, he said that he hopes Frida will come and explain why ‘the coolest man’ is now a rapist.