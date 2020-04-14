Whoever was the best cyclist in the world, Lance Armstrong, until they were stripped of seven Tour de France for doping, he got wet about the controversy raised in recent days with Alberto Contador on account of the 2009 Tour de France. The Texan, currently wealthy thanks to shares in Uber, said that the Spaniard “won because he was the strongest.”

Armstrong landed on the Astana team after three years retired and collided head-on with an Accountant who had won three great Laps in two years. The two had a tense dispute for the leadership of the team, as narrated by the man from Pinto, but finally managed to win that Tour.

“The race was won by the best and that was not me”Armstrong said when asked about his rivalry with Contador. The Texan commented, without controversy, Contador’s statements, indicating that the formation led by Belgian Johan Bruyneel did not protect him as a leader for the benefit of Armstrong.

“There was a bit of a stir in the cycling world about a recent interview that Alberto Contador did and I was asked to respond, but really no comments. What I will say, and I suppose it is a comment, and that’s why I will say it, is that the best man won in 2009, ″ said the now radio commentator.

Armstrong only added that he had no desire to «To remember again who caused some friction on the bus or who got wheels. It doesn’t matter, the best man won the race and it wasn’t me. So I can say that ».