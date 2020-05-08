Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- Out of all reflections, but with impeccable work, the official baseball scoring dean, Daniel Valle Peñuelas, remembers the great moments he has lived.

He has dedicated 26 years to one of the strongest and most recognized leagues in the state of Sinaloa, such as Arturo Péimbert Camacho, touring a large number of communities in the municipalities of Angostura, Mocorito, Guasave, Sinaloa and Salvador Alvarado.

He remembers with great pleasure the first time he became part of baseball as an official scorer. He was already 47 years old and receives the invitation of Professor Mario Gaxiola.

The first stadium he visited with pen and folder in hand was the one in Higuera de los Vega, Mocorito, where Sandilleros received Cerveceros de Tamazula II, who in the end would be champions under Salatiel Sánchez.

He considers that his greatest satisfaction is having fully complied with this important circuit, to the extent of not having failed a single game so far, or due to illness. Aside from being a baseball scorer, he had his base job in an irrigation module, and he remembers that he didn’t know how he managed it, but he asked a colleague to cover it on Sunday during the day so he could go to work as a scorer, that happened over 14 years.

Sometimes my car came almost without an engine or without bullets, because I forgot the stops or because I forgot to add oil, but we arrived and we complied. ”

In 26 years there are many unforgettable games he has witnessed, but he believes that he will never forget that game of the grand final where Potros de San Rafael was champion against Águilas de La Trinidad at the Francisco Carranza Limón stadium, in the city of Guasave .

“How to forget that tremendous range of players from Colts, such as José Sánchez and Alfredo Peñuelas, among others, as well as their manager Alonso Moreno, ‘El Bolas’, the memory of that championship will take me to my grave,” he said.

Daniel Valle is “poisoned” with the microphone, so another of his passions is being an entertainer in baseball and any other event. And all that was born when she was barely 14 years old and on one occasion at a carnival in San Rafael, when Finita Gaxiola was queen, the person in charge of animating the party became ill. “Someone who cried out was missing, and I do not know who came up with the idea of ​​saying: Mar There is Daniel, the son of Doña Marita,” he expresses with great emotion.

“I grabbed the microphone and it looked as if I had taken a lollipop or a glass of water. That device became so familiar to me that after five minutes I no longer wanted anyone to take it from me,” recalls Daniel Valle.

“From there I got the worm, I was never afraid of a microphone. I have been an entertainer even at the Santa Rita festivities in San Rafael. I worked in the cinemas announcing the movies, what’s more, when I met my wife, she confessed that she fell in love with me by voice, ”says the great“ Dany ”Valle Peñuelas with a laugh.

It may interest you:

Ahome League launches Mother’s Day campaign

Cecilio Acosta played for Clemente Grijalva

Ángel Moreno played 28 years in the Mexican Pacific League

.