It seems that Marvel has big surprises in store for Phase 4 of the MCU, in which some of his films will unite in a certain way, so there will be a kind of continuity between one production and another, for this reason, ‘Shang-Chi’ would have a ‘Black Widow’ actress within its plot.

While it’s normal for superheroes to make cameos in different MCU movies, this does not apply to villains, since unless it is an ‘Avengers’ movie, it is very rare that they share enemies, however, it is very likely that Shang-Chi will have to face one of the antagonists of ‘Black Widow’ in their next movie .

On his mission to try to stop the program Red Room created by the KGB to train killer spies Known as widows, Natasha Romanoff will have to face one of the most dangerous of them, personified by Wushu martial arts actress and world champion Jade Xu.

According to CMB, this will not be Xu’s only participation in the MCU, since it was revealed that she will also be part of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, as her reports indicate that there is evidence that the actress is in Australia to be part of the production, so it is speculated that at some point he will face Shang-Chi.

However, there is also the possibility that Jade Xu will join the production, but as an action double for Awkwafina who will personify the villain, Fah Lo Suee in the movie, Since they are similar in height and complexion, so we will have to wait until the studio reveals more information to know the true role that the actress will take.

This is how ‘Shang-Chi’ would have an actress from ‘Black Widow’, As a recent article revealed that in the movie, Shang-Chi is likely to enter a clandestine tournament to win all ten rings for The Mandarin, and one of his opponents will be a former widow, who could be the spy played by Xu.