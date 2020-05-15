The president revealed that at first there was a proposal to declare that he would not return to classes throughout the country; however, it was later decided that this could be done by region and with a traffic light.

Back to school will not be until it is safe and this means that it will be until the traffic light is greenhe reiterated Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Secretary of Public Education.

Also, he said, we are going to have a cleaning process of schools with soap and water to prevent virus survival.

During the morning conference, he argued that when school work resumes filters will be available to detect any manifestation of the disease.

“The first great filter is going to be the family, we are going to ask you to check certain signs such as temperature before leaving your children at school and there will be another filter at school,” he explained.

Likewise, he said that before starting work at home, school health committees were created in all schools, which will be in charge of school hygiene and the filtered process.

“There is nothing to fear, you are going to return safely and with all care,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He reiterated that in this case it is necessary to have certainty despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, and that for this reason it was agreed not to give the same treatment to the entire country, but rather regionalized and with a traffic light.

“First, because they are different realities, Mexico are many Mexicos. Second, because the pandemic is also manifesting itself differently or is developing, expanding differently, in time, in the different regions of the country, that is why it was decided that it should be from the traffic light, “he stressed.

He indicated that in order to return to educational centers, an agreement must be made with both teachers and local authorities, since the labor rights of teachers, such as vacations, must be considered.

“With the hope that, as always, they will continue to help us so that if the case arises, the educational work can be restarted, it can be extended if necessary, with the idea that this vacation time is restored to the teachers “, Referred.

The first president revealed that initially there was a proposal to declare that they would not return to classes throughout the country; however, his government said no.

“There was the suggestion that this was a single decision for the entire country and we said ‘no because they are different realities and it is about education”, parents and children have helped us a lot the effort that has been made ” he counted.

“It is not making a decision very close to authoritarian because you could say ‘that is the end of the course, the school year’, but imagine, all May, and still all June and there will be places where you can, according to projections, restart. We choose to define according to the characteristics of each region, how the events are presented, not uniformly, homogeneously because Mexico is not like that, “he said.

“The agreement must be sought, consensus, without harming the teaching profession, that is, leaving the rights of teachers safe, while at the same time thinking of students and parents,” he concluded.