“He will not get away with it” Enrique Guzmán performs before Frida Sofía

It has been several weeks since Enrique Guzmán and Frida Sofía were involved in that great controversy that has even led them to take legal action on the part of both sides.

The famous singer had made a civil complaint which came to ratify and also a criminal complaint against Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

It was today when Enrique Guzman he went to the specialized prosecutor’s office for the care of elderly victims of family violence and decided to make a statement to the media.

The singer made things clear and assured “I am only going to tell him one thing, I go with everything, whoever falls, that girl does not get her way”, also mentioning that the newspaper is in contact with her daughter Alejandra Guzman.

In the interview Enrique achieved Unburden a little and he said “I have a lot of anger with many people, they even have me thinking that people think I am a pig, it must bother me a lot by telling me nonsense when that has never happened, they are inventions of a girl” he explained in a strong voice.

Of course, he also imposed a criminal complaint against Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who was in charge of the interview in which Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter exposed her alleged situation.

The questions continued and Enrique Guzmán could only despair and assure that he will end up in jail, although it was not clear if he was referring to his granddaughter or the interviewer.

Gustavo Adolfo also filed a lawsuit against the singer for procedural fraud, falsehood before authorities and threats to the journalist’s detriment.

The singer filed a criminal complaint against the interviewer, assuring that he was responsible for this whole situation.

Frida Sofía has not spoken about the lawsuit she received from her grandfather but she assured that she will sue him for sexual ac * s * ual.

Recently, Frida Sofía’s father and Alejandra Guzmán’s ex-partner, Pablo Moctezuma assured that the famous rock singer has already removed his daughter from the will and, in addition, the restaurant businessman also denied that his daughter is acting as a form of revenge against her mother. .

“I found out that Alejandra took her away from the inheritance, that is worth three peanuts for Frida, that is not the problem here. They are not apartments, they are not cars, I would love if she would really take a step back (Alejandra) and listen a little bit what her daughter has to say, “said Pablo.

He also touched on the legal issue that is being done against Enrique Guzmán: “Obviously I cannot comment on that because a procedure is being carried out that is required to take this to the last consequences,” he said firmly.

He even spoke about the change of the surname of his daughter who is now called Frida Sofía Moctezuma in his social networks: “You don’t know the taste, many years ago we were going to do it, but it was a complicated issue. Even Dona Silvia Pinal was going to help … “he said.

This situation continues to grow and we will surely have an update soon, stay on Show News so you do not miss them.